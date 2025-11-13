Punjab Police Escort Jeep 'Rams' Car Of Retired Lt Gen DS Hooda On Zirakpur Flyover; DGP 'Regrets' Incident, Orders Probe

Punjab Police Jeep 'Rams' Car Of Retired Lt Gen DS Hooda On Zirakpur Flyover, Probe Ordered By DGP |

Punjab: A major controversy erupted on Wednesday after Lt Gen D.S. Hooda (Retd), former Northern Army Commander, alleged that a Punjab Police escort vehicle deliberately hit his car on the Zirakpur flyover while escorting a VIP convoy towards Ambala. The incident, which occurred around 4 pm, has sparked outrage over the misuse of power and reckless driving by security convoys.

Narrating the incident on social media, Lt Gen Hooda said he was driving with his wife when two Punjab Police jeeps, escorting a VIP, approached from behind with sirens blaring. He slowed down to allow the first vehicle to pass, but due to heavy traffic, the VIP vehicle took a few extra seconds to move ahead. This brief delay allegedly angered the rear escort vehicle.

At 4 pm driving with my wife on the Zirakpur flyover. Two Punjab Police jeeps escorting a VIP towards Ambala come from behind with sirens blaring. Slowed the vehicle to let the first vehicle pass, the VIP vehicle perhaps took three additional seconds to pass because there was… — Lt Gen D S Hooda (@LtGenHooda) November 12, 2025

According to Hooda, the second police jeep overtook his car from the left and then sharply cut across to the right, deliberately colliding with the front of his vehicle before speeding away. He described the act as intentional and dangerous, stating that it not only damaged his car but also endangered their lives amid dense traffic.

“This was clearly a deliberate act, with no concern for our personal safety on a very crowded road,” Hooda wrote. “The arrogance and impunity of someone who is supposed to be a guardian of law soils the uniform and reputation of the organisation.” He tagged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Punjab Police in his post, urging them to take note of the incident.

Punjab DGP Issues Statement Over Incident

Responding immediately, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav issued a public statement apologising to the retired Army officer and his wife. “We deeply regret the distress and concern caused due to this unfortunate incident. Such behaviour, if established, is completely unacceptable and contrary to the values of professionalism and public service that Punjab Police stands for,” he said.

We deeply regret the distress and concern caused to you and your wife due to this unfortunate incident. Such behaviour, if established, is completely unacceptable and contrary to the values of professionalism and public service that Punjab Police stands for.



I have personally… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 12, 2025

Yadav added that he had personally spoken to Special DGP (Traffic) A.S. Rai and directed him to identify the vehicles and personnel involved. He assured that the matter was being taken seriously and that appropriate action would be initiated to ensure accountability.