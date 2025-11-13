Major Breakthrough In Delhi Car Blast! DNA Tests Reveals Dr Umar Muhammad Drove i20 Used In Explosion Near Red Fort: Reports

DNA Tests Reveals Dr Umar Muhammad Drove i20 Used In Delhi Car Blast | X

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Delhi car blast case, DNA tests confirmed that Dr. Umar Mohammad Nabi drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort, according to media reports, citing sources. The tests established links between Al-Falah Medical College and the Delhi blast as Dr Nabi was employed at the institute.

Reports claimed that Dr Nabi's DNA sample matched the DNA of his mother. The DNA was matched with Dr Nabi's bones, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered after the blast, reported NDTV.

The suicide bomber's leg was stuck between the steering wheel and accelerator, reported news agency ANI, quoting the Delhi Police. Dr Nabi also reportedly stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan before the blast.

Almost three hours before the attack, CCTV footage captured him driving the car to the parking lot inside the mosque at 3:19 pm on Monday, November 10. Intelligence agencies are examining his mobile phone data and signal history, reported News18.

On Wednesday, the doctor's mother was detained in Pulwama for carrying out DNA tests. "We have taken the mother of the suspect to collect DNA samples in order to match them with the parts found at the scene of the blast," a police official told the news agency PTI.

The powerful explosion was carried out at 6:52 pm on Monday, November 10, outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1, killing at least 12 people and injuring over 20. Dr Nabi reportedly brought the vehicle from a car dealer in Faridabad on October 29. On the same day, he went for pollution testing to get a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Reports surfaced that the suspected suicide bomber parked the white Hyundai i20 inside the Al-Falah Medical College campus for almost 11 days before the attack.

According to a report by NDTV, Dr Nabi drove the vehicle out of the college on the day of the blast on November 10. However, the Faridabad Police on Wednesday denied these reports that the car involved in the explosion was kept inside the Al-Falah Medical College premises for 11 days before the blast.

Notably, the medical college hit the headlines this week after the police arrested two doctors - Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Adeel Ahmad Rather - hours before the blast in connection with the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives.

Meanwhile, the Al-Falah University denied any connection with the Delhi car blast.