Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Nabi Visiting Mosque Near Ramlila Maidan Hours Before Explosion

New Delhi: New CCTV footage shows Delhi car blast bomber, Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, visiting a mosque in Old Delhi hours before carrying out the explosion. The Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque is located near Ramlila Maidan, opposite Turkman Gate.

Dr Nabi stayed at the mosque for around 10 minutes before moving towards the Red Fort, reported India Today. The footage captures the doctor walking on the Asaf Ali Road. He left for the Red Fort at around 2:30 pm on November 10.

New CCTV Footage Of Dr Nabi:

New CCTV Footage Shows Umar Entering a Mosque Near Turkman Gate He Visited the Mosque Before Reaching the Red Fort Parking Area pic.twitter.com/IzWRsGU5qz — THE UNKNOWN MAN (@Theunk13) November 13, 2025

The powerful explosion was carried out by Dr Nabi at 6:52 pm on Monday outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. He detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car.

Earlier in the day, DNA tests reportedly confirmed that Dr Nabi drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort. Media reports claimed that Dr Nabi's DNA sample matched the DNA of his mother. The DNA was matched with Dr Nabi's bones, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered after the blast, reported NDTV.

Almost three hours before the attack, CCTV footage captured him driving the car to the parking lot inside Sunehari Masjid at 3:19 pm on Monday.

On Wednesday, the doctor's mother was detained in Pulwama for carrying out DNA tests. "We have taken the mother of the suspect to collect DNA samples in order to match them with the parts found at the scene of the blast," a police official told the news agency PTI.

At least 12 people lost their lives, while over 20 were injured in the powerful blast. Dr Nabi reportedly brought the vehicle from a car dealer in Faridabad on October 29. On the same day, he went for pollution testing to get a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Reports surfaced that the suspected suicide bomber parked the white Hyundai i20 inside the Al-Falah Medical College campus for almost 11 days before the attack.

According to a report by NDTV, Dr Nabi drove the vehicle out of the college on the day of the blast on November 10. However, the Faridabad Police on Wednesday did not officially confirm report.