'I Have The Highest Respect For..': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Apologises After 'Biggest Fugitives' Remark In Ex-RCB Owner's Birthday Party

IPL founder Lalit Modi is no stranger to controversy and he embroiled himself in one last week. Modi was partying with former RCB owner Vijay Mallya on the occasion of the latter's 70th birthday. He then shared a video from the event, celebrating their fugitive status from India.

"We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India," Lalit Modi can be heard saying in the video.

A week after the video drew outrage, the IPL founder has backtracked his stance. The 62-year-old issued an apology on his X account, citing he had nothing but respect for the Indian government.

"I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies," Lality Modi said in his X post.

His apology comes after the Ministry of External Affairs re-affirmed their interest bringing the two frauds back to India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said delays in extradition were due to the complexity of legal processes spanning multiple countries. He stressed that efforts to secure their return are ongoing.

Lalit Modi was the brainchild behind the launch of the IPL, which will head into its 19th season in 2026. One of the most recognisable and profitable leagues in the world, Modi's model but BCCI at the top of the profits table.

He left India in 2010 amid allegations of tax evasion, money laundering, and proxy ownership linked to the money-minting Indian Premier League (IPL). The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Modi manipulated the process of awarding IPL broadcast rights in 2009, reportedly in exchange for kickbacks amounting to over ₹125 crore.