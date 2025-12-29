 IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

India will look to end the year on a high and seal a 5-0 whitewash when they take the field in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have thoroughly outplayed the Sri Lankans this series but will hope to further fine tune their plans and combinations with an eye on the T20 World Cup in 2026.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

India have a chance to close out a 5-0 whitewash in what will be their final match of 2025 on Tuesday. The Women in Blue have romped to a 4-0 lead with the final game set to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have dominated throughout the series and will aim to continue doing so in the final game.

Having restricted Sri Lanka to below par scores in the first three games, India went all guns blazing in the last game. They posted 221/2, their highest total in the format. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put on a record 162, making full use of the conditions on offer.

Richa Ghosh also got a chance to bat and slammed a brutal 40 off just 16 balls. Sri Lanka put on a resilient fight but it was not enough to scale the gigantic score.

A similar high scoring clash is expected on Tuesday. Rain is unlikely to play any spoilsport but due could be a factor in toss decision.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
'Stop Dressing Others': Kangana Ranaut Slams AI Edits Of Her Saree Photos Outside Parliament, Says It Is 'Violating Beyond Words'
'Stop Dressing Others': Kangana Ranaut Slams AI Edits Of Her Saree Photos Outside Parliament, Says It Is 'Violating Beyond Words'
Year Ender 2025: India's Got Latent, Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Reports, Deepika Padukone's Exit From Spirit & More Controversies That Made Headlines
Year Ender 2025: India's Got Latent, Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Reports, Deepika Padukone's Exit From Spirit & More Controversies That Made Headlines
Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December
Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December

IND vs SL T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SL T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SL 5th T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on 30th December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant Fails Litmus Test, Dhruv Jurel Joins IND vs NZ ODI Squad Race With...

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant Fails Litmus Test, Dhruv Jurel Joins IND vs NZ ODI Squad Race With...

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Holkar Stadium Gears Up For Rohit-Kohli's Legendary Showdown...

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Holkar Stadium Gears Up For Rohit-Kohli's Legendary Showdown...

'I Have The Highest Respect For..': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Apologises After 'Biggest Fugitives'...

'I Have The Highest Respect For..': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Apologises After 'Biggest Fugitives'...

VIDEO: Yashasvi Jaiswal Celebrates 24th Birthday With Family At Rajasthan Royals HQ Ahead Of IND Vs...

VIDEO: Yashasvi Jaiswal Celebrates 24th Birthday With Family At Rajasthan Royals HQ Ahead Of IND Vs...