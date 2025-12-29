IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

India have a chance to close out a 5-0 whitewash in what will be their final match of 2025 on Tuesday. The Women in Blue have romped to a 4-0 lead with the final game set to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have dominated throughout the series and will aim to continue doing so in the final game.

Having restricted Sri Lanka to below par scores in the first three games, India went all guns blazing in the last game. They posted 221/2, their highest total in the format. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put on a record 162, making full use of the conditions on offer.

Richa Ghosh also got a chance to bat and slammed a brutal 40 off just 16 balls. Sri Lanka put on a resilient fight but it was not enough to scale the gigantic score.

A similar high scoring clash is expected on Tuesday. Rain is unlikely to play any spoilsport but due could be a factor in toss decision.

IND vs SL T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SL T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SL 5th T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on 30th December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST.