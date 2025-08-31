'I Don't Know Why She Is Getting Angry': Lalit Modi Breaks Silence After 'Slapgate' Footage Sparks Outrage From Sreesanth's Wife; Video

Image: ANI/Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth/Instagram/X

The controversial “Slapgate” incident from the inaugural 2008 IPL season has resurfaced after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi shared previously unseen footage during a recent episode of Michael Clarke’s Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. The video shows cricketer Harbhajan Singh slapping S. Sreesanth during the post-match handshake, a moment that has haunted Indian cricket fans for years.

The release of the footage triggered an emotional response from Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, who called it “disgusting, heartless, and inhuman.” In an Instagram post, she condemned Modi and Clarke for dragging her family through past trauma, accusing them of using the incident for publicity and views.

But Modi has now responded to the backlash, insisting that he merely told the truth when asked about it. Speaking to IANS, he said, "I don’t know why she (Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari) is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can’t do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded."

Modi defended the timing of the revelation, emphasizing that the question came up organically during the podcast and that he had not been asked about the incident before. His claim that “Sree was the victim” aligns with public sympathy that has always tilted toward Sreesanth.

Bhuvneshwari, however, maintains that the incident should have remained buried, citing the emotional toll it takes on her family, especially their children.

Former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, has strongly condemned the decision by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and former Australia captain Michael Clarke to release previously unseen footage of the infamous “slapgate” incident that occurred during IPL 2008. The clip, which involves Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth, resurfaced during the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast on August 29.

Posting on Instagram, Bhuvneshwari expressed outrage, “Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on, they are fathers now with school‑going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman.”

In a follow-up Instagram story, she denounced the timing and motives behind releasing the footage, calling it an unnecessary reopening of painful memories for their family, “@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. As his wife, and as the mother of his children, it is deeply painful for our family to see this resurface after 18 long years. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago only so you can chase views. This doesn’t just hurt the players, it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs.”

She added a harsh rebuke, “You should be sued for doing something so cheap and inhumane. Sreesanth is a man of strength and character, and no video can take that dignity away from him. Fear God before you hurt families and innocent children for your own gain.”

Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth's emotional response underscores how resurfacing archived footage can reopen emotional scars, affecting not just the individuals in the public eye, but also their families and children.