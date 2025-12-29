VIDEO: Yashasvi Jaiswal Celebrates 24th Birthday With Family At Rajasthan Royals HQ Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODIs

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated his birthday in the presence of his loved ones. The stylish India opener turned 24 on Sunday, December 28. Jaiswal celebrated the occasion at the Rajasthan Royals head quarters, cutting a cake and lighting a ceremonial lamp to mark him turning 24. He then fed the the cake to his family as they joined in on the celebrations gleefully.

Jaiswal has been out of action after a layoff due to illness. Having joined the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali games, the left-hander suffered stomach cramps and his health worsened. He was later revealed to have acute gastroenteritis.

That has caused him to miss the opening few games of Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. While the likes of Rohit Sharma featured, Jaiswal watched on from the sidelines as he continued to make progress with is recovery.

Now fit, Jaiswal celebrated his birthday. He will now return to action and is expected to named in Mumbai's squad for the game against Goa on December 31. The left-hander scored his maiden ODI century in the IND vs SA 3rd ODI and is expected to be named in the squad for the IND vs NZ series.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy games give the Mumbai batter a chance to further stake his case. With Shubman Gill returning from injury, Jaiswal is likely to drop down to the bench again.