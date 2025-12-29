 Hyderabad: Youth Critically Injured After Neck Slit By Chinese Manja While Riding Bike - VIDEO
Hyderabad: Youth Critically Injured After Neck Slit By Chinese Manja While Riding Bike - VIDEO

A youth named Jameel was critically injured after his neck was slit by banned Chinese manja while riding a bike in Hyderabad’s Shamshergunj area. He was rushed to hospital and remains critical. A similar incident in Medchal last week injured another biker, prompting renewed demands for strict action against the sale of Chinese manja.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
A youth was critically injured after his neck was slit by Chinese manja while riding a bike in Hyderabad’s Shamshergunj area. The victim, identified as Jameel, a resident of Nawab Saheb Kunta, was riding through the area when the banned kite string struck his neck, causing a deep throat injury.

Jameel was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. Doctors have said that his condition remains critical.

This is not an isolated incident. Last week, a similar case was reported from Allikarjun Nagar in Keesara Mandal of Medchal district, where a young man sustained severe neck injuries after being hit by Chinese manja while riding a bike. He reportedly received 19 stitches on his neck.

The incident occurred on Friday when the sharp kite string came into contact with the rider’s neck, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital by locals and treated.

Following repeated incidents, residents have renewed demands for strict action against the sale and use of Chinese manja, which has been banned due to its dangerous nature. Authorities have warned that stringent action will be taken against those involved in the illegal sale of the banned kite string.

