Central Railway Extends Nandigram Express Service To And From Ballarshah; Check Details Here

Representational picture | File

Central Railway will extend the run of Train no 11401/11402 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Adilabad- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Nandigram Express upto/from Ballarshah till further advice as per details given below:

Train no 11401 CSMT-Adilabad Nandigram Express will leave CSMT at 16.35 hrs with effect from 5.5.2024 and will be extended to and arrive Ballarshah at 13.45 hrs next day.

Train no 11402 Adilabad- CSMT Nandigram Express will now depart from Ballarshah instead of Adilabad at 08.30 hrs with effect from 7.5.2024 and arrive CSMT at 05.35 hrs next day

Composition: One First AC, One AC 2-Tier cum AC 3-Tier, Two AC-3Tier, 10 Sleeper, 4 General Second Class including 2 General Second Class Guard’s brakevan.

Revised Halts between Adilabad and Ballarshah: Pimpalkhuti, Wani, Bhandak and Chandrapur

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.