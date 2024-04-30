Central Railway To Run Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Ayodhya Cantonment - Details Inside | File Photo

Central Railway announced on Tuesday in a press release that it has decided to run additional summer special trains from Pune to Ayodhya Cantonment to accommodate the increased passenger rush.

Details are as follows:

Train no 01455 Pune-Ayodhya Cantonment summer special train will leave Pune at 7.30pm on May 3 and May 7 (2 trips) and reach Ayodhya Cantonment at 8.50am on the third day.

Train no 01456 Ayodhya Cantonment-Pune summer special train will leave Ayodhya Cantonment at 4pm on May 5 and May 9 (2 trips) and reach Pune at 3.55am on the third day.

Halts: Chinchwad, Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Lakshmibai Jhansi junction, Orai, Kanpur & Lucknow

Composition: A total of 22 ICF coaches, including two AC-3 tier, 16 sleeper class, two general second class, and two luggage cum guard brake van

Reservation: Booking for train no 01455 will be open on May 1 at all computerised reservation centres and on www.irctc.co.in website