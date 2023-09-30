 MP: Amid Air Show In Bhopal, 2 IAF Staffers Drown In Waterfall In Betul
MP: Amid Air Show In Bhopal, 2 IAF Staffers Drown In Waterfall In Betul

The incident occurred when a group of nine IAF staffers went for a picnic at Dhanora Parasdoh, some 35 km from the Betul district headquarters, on Friday, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two airmen of the Indian Air Force drowned in a waterfall while they were on a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a group of nine IAF staffers went for a picnic at Dhanora Parasdoh, some 35 km from the Betul district headquarters, on Friday, an official said.

The staffers from the IAF's Amla station were on a picnic at Dhanora Parasdoh when two of them drowned while bathing in the waterfall, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Bhupendra Singh Maurya said.

Airmen Vishnudutt and Yogendra Dhakad, both in their early 20s, went missing in the waterfall. Rescuers reached the spot after being alerted and the bodies were fished on Saturday morning, he said. 

article-image

