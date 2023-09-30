Bhopal Air Show A Big Hit: Combative Planes Rule Skies, Fill Hearts With Pride

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
The first Air Show in Bhopal was a big hit as lakhs of people gathered at Lake View Road, VIP Road to watch the aerial acrobats.
Clicked by Mahesh Vishwakarma
As the fighter planes ruled the skies leaving white trail behind, every Bhopali's heart beat with pride.
The majestic fleet consists of Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, LCA Tejas, Hawks, helicopters Chinook, Mi-17 V5, Chetak, ALH and transport aircraft C130 and IL-78.
An exciting but a dangerous stunt by the veteran pilots, marking the 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force on Sept 30.
One by one, the air crafts showed new formations. They performed stunts like climbing turn, low pass and loop, barrel low and turns.
Not only the skies, Bhopal lands were also worth seeing today, as the roads were all packed up the vehicles of the spectators.
Traffic remain disrupted near Moti Masjid, Masjid, New Market road and VIP Road as crowds of excited people gathered to watch the aerial show.
Shortage of Boat Club passes did not demotivate the citizens as they climbed rooftops and queued along the VIP Road to watch the grand air show.
Myraid spectators couldn't spare an inch of the bridge beside Raja Bhoj while enjoying the aerial stunts.
