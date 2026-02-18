 BJP-Mahayuti’s Candidate Prabhakar Shinde Files Nomination For BMC Standing Committee Chief
BJP-Mahayuti’s Candidate Prabhakar Shinde Files Nomination For BMC Standing Committee Chief

BJP-Mahayuti’s Prabhakar Shinde and Shiv Sena (Shinde)’s Sandhya Doshi filed nominations for the Standing and Improvement Committee chairperson posts in the BMC. Elections will be held on February 20 and 23. The powerful panels oversee finances and urban development decisions.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Mumbai: On Wednesday, BJP-Mahayuti candidate Prabhakar Shinde filed his nomination for Standing Committee chairperson, one of the key statutory bodies that takes major financial decisions for the municipal corporation. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's (Shinde) Sandhya Doshi filed her nomination for Improvement Committee chairperson, another crucial panel.

In powerful civic bodies like the BMC, real authority rests with its 26-member Standing and Improvement Committees, which control finances and urban development. On Monday, the civic house announced 90 members across four panels — Standing, Improvement, BEST and Education. Elections for the committees’ chairpersons will be held on February 20 and 23.

While the BJP retained control of the key Standing and Education Committees, the Shinde Sena secured the chairmanships of the Improvement and BEST Committees. On Wednesday, Mahayuti candidates filed their nominations with the municipal secretary. BJP senior corporator Rajshree Shirwadkar filed for Standing Committee chairperson, while Shinde Sena’s Trushna Vishwasrao filed for the BEST Committee chairperson.

