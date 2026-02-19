Mumbai Police Seeks Clarity On Kumar Pillai Repatriation | PTI

The Mumbai police is now in a glitch with regards to repatriation of gangster Kumar Pillai to Hongkong as ordered by the special MCOCA court last week. Though the gangster is a citizen of Hongkong, he was extradited from Singapore. The Mumbai police is now seeking clarification as to how he should be sent back to his home country.

The issue was contended before the sessions court on Wednesday, which was hearing the plea filed by Pillai through his lawyers Pankaj Kavale and Abhishek Satpute for cancellation of an open-ended non-bailable warrant issued against him in a case registered with Vikhroli police for a murder in 2007.

During the hearing, the concerned officer informed the court that the order of his repatriation to Hongkong is passed by the special court. However, the court was told that Pillai was extradited from Singapore; hence it is mandatory for the Indian agency to return him to the government of Singapore and not to Hongkong.

In such circumstances, the prosecution sought time to clear its stand, stating that a clarification is sought in respect of repatriation of Pillai either to Singapore or Hongkong from the concerned court. Awaiting clarity, the warrant has now been stayed.

Pillai was extradited to India in 2015 to face trial in three cases. It is stated that India sought Pillai’s extradition from the respective authority in Singapore to prosecute him in six pending cases against him; however, the home country granted permission only for prosecution in three cases.

Since Pillai has been acquitted in all three cases, he moved a plea for his return to his home country. Pending the plea, Mumbai police obtained a warrant against Pillai to prosecute him in a 2007 murder case. The Mumbai police had contended that based on the warrant, it would approach the Singapore authorities for permission to prosecute him in one more case.

The court had hence issued a non-bailable warrant against Pillai. Pillai’s lawyers moved a plea seeking cancellation of the warrant. In the meanwhile, the special court allowed Pillai’s plea for repatriation to his home country.

