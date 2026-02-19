 Mumbai Police Seeks Clarity On Kumar Pillai Repatriation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Seeks Clarity On Kumar Pillai Repatriation

Mumbai Police Seeks Clarity On Kumar Pillai Repatriation

Mumbai police faces confusion over repatriation of gangster Kumar Pillai to Hongkong, as he was extradited from Singapore. The issue arose during a court hearing on cancellation of a 2007 murder case warrant. While Pillai has been acquitted in three cases, authorities seek clarification on whether to return him to Singapore or Hongkong. Warrant now stayed.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Seeks Clarity On Kumar Pillai Repatriation | PTI

The Mumbai police is now in a glitch with regards to repatriation of gangster Kumar Pillai to Hongkong as ordered by the special MCOCA court last week. Though the gangster is a citizen of Hongkong, he was extradited from Singapore. The Mumbai police is now seeking clarification as to how he should be sent back to his home country.

The issue was contended before the sessions court on Wednesday, which was hearing the plea filed by Pillai through his lawyers Pankaj Kavale and Abhishek Satpute for cancellation of an open-ended non-bailable warrant issued against him in a case registered with Vikhroli police for a murder in 2007.

During the hearing, the concerned officer informed the court that the order of his repatriation to Hongkong is passed by the special court. However, the court was told that Pillai was extradited from Singapore; hence it is mandatory for the Indian agency to return him to the government of Singapore and not to Hongkong.

In such circumstances, the prosecution sought time to clear its stand, stating that a clarification is sought in respect of repatriation of Pillai either to Singapore or Hongkong from the concerned court. Awaiting clarity, the warrant has now been stayed.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway AC Locals See Ridership Surge; Commuters Demand More Services
Central Railway AC Locals See Ridership Surge; Commuters Demand More Services
Hillary Clinton Hails India As Global Climate Innovator
Hillary Clinton Hails India As Global Climate Innovator
Digital Shield For Maharashtra Transport Corporation Buses: MSRTC To Install 7,035 CCTV Cameras Across Its Network
Digital Shield For Maharashtra Transport Corporation Buses: MSRTC To Install 7,035 CCTV Cameras Across Its Network
Money Deducted, Ticket Not Generated: Mumbai Passengers Penalised Over UTS Booking Issue
Money Deducted, Ticket Not Generated: Mumbai Passengers Penalised Over UTS Booking Issue

Pillai was extradited to India in 2015 to face trial in three cases. It is stated that India sought Pillai’s extradition from the respective authority in Singapore to prosecute him in six pending cases against him; however, the home country granted permission only for prosecution in three cases.

Read Also
Ramadan 2026: Visit These Sacred Mosques In Mumbai On The Auspicious Occasion Of Ramazan
article-image

Also Watch:

Since Pillai has been acquitted in all three cases, he moved a plea for his return to his home country. Pending the plea, Mumbai police obtained a warrant against Pillai to prosecute him in a 2007 murder case. The Mumbai police had contended that based on the warrant, it would approach the Singapore authorities for permission to prosecute him in one more case.

The court had hence issued a non-bailable warrant against Pillai. Pillai’s lawyers moved a plea seeking cancellation of the warrant. In the meanwhile, the special court allowed Pillai’s plea for repatriation to his home country.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway AC Locals See Ridership Surge; Commuters Demand More Services
Central Railway AC Locals See Ridership Surge; Commuters Demand More Services
Hillary Clinton Hails India As Global Climate Innovator
Hillary Clinton Hails India As Global Climate Innovator
Digital Shield For Maharashtra Transport Corporation Buses: MSRTC To Install 7,035 CCTV Cameras...
Digital Shield For Maharashtra Transport Corporation Buses: MSRTC To Install 7,035 CCTV Cameras...
Money Deducted, Ticket Not Generated: Mumbai Passengers Penalised Over UTS Booking Issue
Money Deducted, Ticket Not Generated: Mumbai Passengers Penalised Over UTS Booking Issue
Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Builder’s Associates In Fraud Case, Main Accused Still...
Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Builder’s Associates In Fraud Case, Main Accused Still...