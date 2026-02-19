Maha-REAT Flags Irregularities In MahaRERA Order, Calls For Probe | File Pic

The Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT) has raised serious concerns over the manner in which an order was passed by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), thereby holding that the integrity of judicial proceedings is of “paramount importance” and warranting a detailed investigation.

Appeal filed over delayed project

The observations came while hearing an appeal filed by Pramod Ashtekar, for whom Adv Nilesh Gala appeared, and another allottee against Nirmal Lifestyle Limited and Ricardo Construction Pvt. Ltd. in connection with a delayed housing project in Mulund.

Authority oversteps statutory limits

“We are of the considered view that the orders passed by authorities is passed by considering the merits of the case by re-adjudicating the same issues which were considered by the Adjudicating Officer while passing the said order dated November 24, 2024 … Therefore, the Authority cannot use inherent power to hear the matter again on merits in spite of the express provision of appeal available under the Act,” the order copy maintained.

Purchase details and delays

The appellants had purchased Flat No. 1302 in the project “ACE and Matchpoint” in Mulund in 2013 for Rs 1.02 crore and paid over Rs 81 lakh. As per the agreement for sale dated November 23, 2013, possession was to be handed over by December 2015.

Consent terms breached

Alleging failure to deliver possession, the allottees approached MahaRERA. The dispute was amicably settled in 2019 through consent terms, under which Nirmal Lifestyle agreed to pay Rs 60,535 per month as compensation from May 1, 2017, till possession. About Rs 9 lakh was paid, but the developer allegedly breached the consent terms, prompting non-compliance proceedings.

Project takeover by Ricardo

Subsequently, Ricardo Construction took over the project under Section 15 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) after Nirmal Lifestyle faced financial issues and proceedings under the SARFAESI Act.

Recovery proceedings initiated

The allottees initiated execution proceedings to recover dues. The Adjudicating Officer allowed the non-compliance application in November 2024 and issued recovery warrants against Ricardo Construction.

Chairperson recalls orders

Ricardo Construction later filed a complaint under Regulation 39 of the MahaRERA (General) Regulations, 2017, invoking the Authority’s inherent powers. In September 2025, an order was passed by the Chairperson of MahaRERA recalling and setting aside earlier execution and recovery orders.

Two versions of order exist

However, the Appellate Tribunal noted that two versions of the order — dated September 9 and September 10, 2025 — existed, both digitally signed but with variations in certain paragraphs. One version was not uploaded on the MahaRERA website and was allegedly obtained from the Tahsildar’s office.

Order passed without notice

The Tribunal observed that the order appeared to have been passed without notice to the parties and without listing the matter in the cause list. It also noted that the complaint was pending before the Adjudicating Officer at the time.

Tribunal calls for investigation

“Integrity of judicial proceedings is of paramount importance to ensure trust of litigants and the public on judicial forums,” the Tribunal observed, adding that the matter warrants full investigation by the Authority by examining all relevant records leading to the issuance of two separate orders.

Debate over inherent powers

The appellants argued that the power of review is not inherent and must be specifically conferred by statute. They relied on multiple Supreme Court rulings to contend that inherent powers can be exercised only sparingly and cannot override statutory provisions for appeal or revision.

Defense by Ricardo Construction

Ricardo Construction, however, in its defence claimed that the execution cannot proceed against a party not originally impleaded in the complaint and that tribunals possess inherent power to recall orders to prevent abuse of process or correct procedural errors.

