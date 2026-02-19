Man In Burqa Found In Ladies Compartment, Traced To Nashik | X @gharkekalesh

More than 10 days after a man wearing a burqa was found travelling in the ladies compartment of a Central Railway local train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) traced him to Nashik.

Viral Video Sparks Investigation

The incident, which occurred on February 7, came to light after a video clip went viral on social media. Women commuters travelling in a CSMT-bound fast local grew suspicious of a person in a burqa inside the ladies compartment. When they confronted the individual, they discovered he was a man. He reportedly jumped off the train and fled. An FIR was subsequently registered by the Ghatkopar Railway Protection Force.

CCTV Traces Man’s Movement

During the investigation, GRP officials scanned CCTV footage from multiple stations on Central Railway. They found that the 57-year-old man had arrived at Thane railway station on the Patliputra Express a day before the incident. His movements were traced further back to Igatpuri railway station, where he was seen boarding and alighting from trains. At Nashik, CCTV footage showed him jumping over fencing to enter railway premises and board a train. Police reportedly examined footage from 25 cameras between February 8 and 17.

Man Found in Nashik

The man was eventually located in a building near a dargah in Nashik and intercepted. The shoes and bag seen in the viral video were recovered from his residence.

Schizophrenia Treatment Cited by Family

According to police, his family informed them that he is schizophrenic and undergoing treatment in Sambhaji Nagar. They said he would often isolate himself at home or leave for days without informing anyone. The GRP registered a non-cognisable offence against him and later handed him over to the Ghatkopar RPF for further action.

