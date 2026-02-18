Shiv Sena (UBT) Skips BMC Statutory Panel Polls, Contests Likely Unopposed

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BJP–Mahayuti candidate Prabhakar Shinde has filed his nomination for the post of Standing Committee chairperson, one of the key statutory bodies responsible for taking major financial decisions of the municipal corporation. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sandhya Doshi filed her nomination for the post of Improvement Committee chairperson, another crucial panel. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) did not field any candidate for the statutory committee elections, effectively leaving the contests unopposed.

Power Centres Of BMC

In the power structure of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, real authority lies not merely in the general body but in its 26-member Standing and Improvement Committees, which exercise sweeping control over the corporation’s finances and urban development agenda. On Monday, the civic House announced 90 members across four influential panels — the Standing, Improvement, BEST and Education Committees — setting the stage for a crucial battle for control. Elections for the chairpersons of these key committees are scheduled for February 20 and 23.

Mahayuti Files Nominations

Shinde, a five-term corporator, was previously associated with the undivided Shiv Sena until 2017. Doshi, a four-term corporator, joined the Shinde-led Sena faction following the party split. While the BJP retained control of the key Standing and Education Committees, the Shinde Sena secured the chairmanships of the Improvement and BEST Committees. On Wednesday, Mahayuti candidates formally filed their nominations with the municipal secretary. BJP senior corporator Rajshree Shirwadkar filed her nomination for the Education Committee chairperson’s post, while Shinde Sena’s Trushna Vishwasrao filed for the BEST Committee chairperson’s post.

UBT Stays Out

Vishwasrao had been with Shiv Sena (UBT) for three consecutive terms before joining the Shinde faction after the party split, and went on to win the 2026 civic elections. Notably, she has become the first woman to chair the BEST Committee. However, the opposition party Shiv Sena (UBT) chose not to field any candidates for the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections. Likewise, they refrained from nominating anyone for the chairperson posts in any of the statutory committees, effectively leaving these crucial positions uncontested.

