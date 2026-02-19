Mumbai Police Recover Australian Tourist’s Lost Phone, Wallet In 1 Hour |

Mumbai: In a commendable display of swift action and efficiency, the Chunabhatti police helped a 60-year-old Australian national recover his lost mobile phone and wallet within just one hour of reporting the incident.

According to the police officials, Peter Muir Head had travelled from Goa to Mumbai on an intercity bus operated by Mangesh Travels. He alighted at Priyadarshini, Everard Nagar, Chembur, after being informed by the bus driver and helper that his stop had arrived.

However, shortly after getting off the bus, Peter realised that he had inadvertently left behind his iPhone 14 and wallet containing Rs10,000 in Indian currency on the vehicle. He immediately approached the Chunabhatti police station and reported the matter.

Acting promptly, police personnel contacted the travel company’s customer care service and obtained the contact details of the bus driver and helper. Upon inquiry, bus helper Suraj Singh confirmed that the missing phone and wallet had been found inside the bus. Subsequently, Captain Avinash from the company’s office personally brought the recovered items to the police station.

The Chunabhatti police then handed over the iPhone 14 and wallet with the full cash amount intact to Peter.

Expressing his gratitude, the Australian visitor thanked the Mumbai police and the Chunabhatti police for their quick response and efficient assistance, which ensured the safe recovery of his belongings within a remarkably short time.

