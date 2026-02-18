Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹1217 Crore Worth Drugs In 25-26; 249 Arrested |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs has booked 207 drugs related cases till Jan, 2026 in 2025-26 and seized 1113 kg of drugs valued at Rs 1217 crores, a sharp increase from 57 number of cases in 2024-25. Compared to 2024–25, wherein 05 cases of cocaine weighing 5.09 kg valued at approximately Rs 50.9 crores were seized with five persons arrested, 2025–26 recorded the same number of cases and arrests but a significantly higher seizure of 11.62 kg valued at approximately Rs 116.26 crores. One of the biggest menaces in the recent past is the smuggling of hydroponic weed. The major source of this contraband is Thailand. The Mumbai Airport Commissionerate has successfully carried out the destruction of over 415 kg of seized narcotics, having illicit market value of Rs 486 Crores, during the current financial year.

"Analysis of the modus-operandi indicates that drug syndicates in India, in connivance with the agents in Bangkok, choose such mules who are trapped and offered free flight tickets and boarding at hotels in various places of Bangkok and offer a meagre amount to carry packages on their return flight. Apart from this, sometimes the smugglers deploy innovative modus-operandi. The most startling detail was the use of a fake "Diplomatic Pouch of the Ministry of External Affairs" to lend an air of legitimacy to the illegal consignment. This incident highlights the sophisticated networks involved and the willingness of smugglers to exploit diplomatic protocols. In a few cases it was observed that the passenger carried bag tags of different flights, for example a baggage tag of Phuket to Bangkok flight on their checked in bag, so as to misdirect the Customs officials. The modus has also been evolved to use chips packets, shampoo bottles and even vegetables for concealment of the contraband," said a Customs official.

"To stay ahead of the high interception rate of Mumbai Airport Customs, smuggling syndicates have pivoted to recruiting "low-risk" passengers who are less likely to be flagged during manifest analysis. This strategic shift is reflected in the rising number of seizures made without prior intelligence—accounting for over 50% of recent cases. The syndicate’s new recruitment pool is diverse and designed to deflect suspicion such as broad age range (carriers now span from young adults 21 to seniors 61), family units (in several instances, families traveling with children were used to transport contraband), and gender diversity (women now account for approximately 25% of all booked cases). By exploiting these demographics, the syndicate aims to bypass traditional profiling methods and move illicit goods through passengers who typically fly under the radar," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Cocaine, too, is a frequent target, with traffickers resorting to dangerous methods such as ingesting drug-filled capsules to get the contraband past airport security. Organised, transnational crime syndicates predominantly orchestrate the smuggling of cocaine into India. Foreign nationals, particularly from African and South American countries, are often recruited as carriers. In one such case a 61-year-old Ugandan national was found to have concealed 80 cocaine capsules containing 866 grams of cocaine inside his stomach. In another case, based on a tip off an airline crew member was caught smuggling 5,194 grams of white powdered cocaine," the official said.

2024

No of cases - 57

No of arrests - 81

Total drugs seized - 388 kg

Value of drugs seized - Rs 435 crores

2025

No of cases - 207

No of arrests - 249

Total drugs seized - 1113 kg

Valued of drugs seized - Rs 1217 crores

