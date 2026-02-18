Mumbai: GMLR Flyover To Open By May 2026, BMC Speeds Up Goregaon-Mulund Project |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has intensified work on the ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road project, a key infrastructure initiative aimed at easing congestion between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs.

As part of the project, a flyover is being constructed between Dindoshi Court and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari. In addition, excavation for the launching shaft of twin underground tunnels has begun in the Chitranagari area.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Projects, Abhijit Bangar personally visited the site to review progress and issued clear instructions to ensure timelines are strictly followed.

Flyover Deadline Set for May 2026

Officials shated on X that the Goregaon Mulund Link Road will significantly reduce travel time and traffic bottlenecks between the suburbs, offering faster and safer connectivity to commuters.

To ensure the flyover is completed before the onset of the monsoon, Bangar directed that workforce strength and machinery support be increased wherever necessary. He instructed that the flyover be opened to traffic by May 31, 2026.

The descending arm of the flyover at Chitranagari requires an approach road, but existing underground pipelines, storm water drains and electrical transformers belonging to Adani Power are posing challenges. Bangar directed that these utilities be relocated or reconstructed immediately to avoid delays.

Tunnel Boring Machines to Be Lowered by March

The project also includes the construction of twin underground tunnels using advanced tunnel boring machines. Excavation for lowering the first machine into the launching shaft has been completed. Work has now begun on building the cradle structure required to operationalise the equipment.

To lower the tunnel boring machine into the shaft, cranes weighing 800 metric tonnes and 350 metric tonnes are required. While the 350 tonne crane has already reached the site, the heavier crane is expected to arrive by the last week of February. Bangar instructed officials to ensure that all preparatory work is completed and the lowering process begins by March 10, 2026.

Deputy Commissioner Infrastructure Girish Nikam and Executive Engineer Bridges Naresh Meghrajani, along with municipal engineers and consultants, were present during the inspection.

Officials said the project remains a priority, with strict monitoring to ensure timely delivery and long term relief for Mumbai’s growing commuter base.

