Mumbai News: BMC Intensifies Encroachment Crackdown Across City, Demolishes Illegal Structures In Key Commercial Areas

BMC demolished unauthorized structures at Nal Bazar in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, Feb 17: The BMC has been carrying out an extensive demolition and encroachment removal drive across Mumbai over the past few days. On Tuesday, civic authorities conducted action in areas including Abdul Rehman Street, Jogeshwari and Kandivali, targeting unauthorised structures, illegal encroachments and hawkers as part of the ongoing crackdown.

On her first day in office, newly elected Mayor Ritu Tawde announced a crackdown on unauthorised hawkers who have encroached upon city footpaths. Accordingly, a demolition and encroachment removal drive has been undertaken across several civic wards in Mumbai.

Mohammad Ali Road, a crucial arterial link connecting Bhendi Bazaar, Masjid Bunder and Byculla — along with Ibrahim Merchant Road near Nagdevi and Mandvi — remains among the busiest and most commercially significant corridors in the island city.

Acting on reported violations, the BMC's B and C wards have jointly been carrying out enforcement action over the past few days on Mohammad Ali Road and Abdul Rehman Street, clearing unauthorised extensions and removing encroachments to ease congestion and restore pedestrian access.

Action in south Mumbai corridors

“More than 15 unauthorised extensions and 10 illegal stalls were demolished by the team on Tuesday, in a stretch from L.T. Road to Abdul Rehman Street and from Yusuf Meherally Road to Mohammad Ali Road. The action was carried out with the assistance of the Pydhonie Police Station, around 40 civic labourers and two JCB machines,” said an official from the B ward.

Encroachments cleared in suburbs

Similar action was carried out in the Jogeshwari area, covering stretches such as Station Road, Jogeshwari Caves Road, Subhash Road in Jogeshwari East and Swami Vivekanand Road at Poonam Nagar.

Officials said around 65 to 70 unauthorised hawkers and illegal roadside shanties were cleared by the K North ward on Tuesday to ease congestion and restore pedestrian access.

In addition, a separate demolition drive was undertaken on Boraspada Road near Kapol Vidyanidhi International School in Kandivali West as part of the ongoing encroachment removal campaign.

Also Watch:

Citywide cleanliness measures

Dr Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), said, "The BMC has stepped up footpath encroachment removal with continuous monitoring. Citywide cleanliness drives include dust-free roads, removal of abandoned vehicles, thrice-daily toilet sanitisation, action against unauthorised hoardings, maintenance of parks and staff colonies, and hawker-free zones, supported by extra manpower and mechanised equipment to ensure a cleaner, organised urban environment."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/