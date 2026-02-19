BJP's Last-Minute Candidate Switch In Bhiwandi Sparks Rebellion: Narayan Choudhary Joins Secular Front, Mayoral Polls In Turmoil

The BJP had earlier declared corporator Narayan Choudhary as its authorised nominee for the mayor’s post. |

Bhiwandi: The mayoral election of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation has taken a dramatic turn just ahead of voting, triggering a political storm and raising serious questions over strategy within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a surprising move, the party replaced its officially candidate days after announcing his name, fuelling allegations of a “scripted game” between rival camps.

The BJP had earlier declared corporator Narayan Choudhary as its authorised nominee for the mayor’s post. The announcement was formally made by city BJP president Ravikant Sawant following the nod from the state leadership. Acting on the party’s directive, Choudhary filed his nomination papers on February 16.

However, in a sudden U-turn on Wednesday the BJP replaced Choudhary with corporator Sneha Mehul Patil as its new candidate. A written communication was reportedly issued to all party corporators confirming the change, leaving many within the party ranks stunned.

Rebel Move and Secular Front Entry

Aggrieved by the decision, Choudhary announced at a press conference that he would join the Bhiwandi Secular Front an alliance formed by the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction). Sources indicate that more than half a dozen BJP corporators may back him in this move, potentially altering the power equations within the civic body.

Political circles are abuzz with speculation that if the numbers fall in place, Choudhary could emerge as the mayoral candidate of the Secular Front, while Congress corporator Tariq Momin may be considered for the deputy mayor’s post. The NCP (SP) is also expected to bargain for the standing committee chairperson’s position as part of a broader understanding.

Allegations of a ‘Pre-Planned Script’

The sudden developments have sparked murmurs within opposition circles that the entire episode may have been pre-planned. Observers point out that Tariq Momin had filed nominations for both mayor and deputy mayor, while NCP (SP) corporator Adv. Isha Khan did not file her nomination for the deputy mayor’s post at the last moment. Her father, former deputy mayor Imran Khan, hinted that she might be accommodated in another key position.

These developments have led to allegations that the BJP deliberately changed its candidate to engineer an internal split, reminiscent of the political realignments witnessed in 2019.

BJP’s Internal Discord Under Scrutiny

Political analysts believe that if dissent within the BJP comes out in the open, it could dent the party’s claims of organisational discipline. The rebellion of an officially declared candidate, they argue, signals possible cracks in the local leadership’s strategy.

Congress district president Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin had earlier claimed that several BJP corporators were in touch with the Secular Front after the Samajwadi Party distanced itself from the alliance. Meanwhile, MLA Rais Shaikh clarified that the Congress was not aligning with the BJP; rather, disgruntled BJP corporators were seeking entry into the Secular Front, subject to approval by its leadership.

Choudhary Speaks Out

Breaking his silence, Narayan Choudhary said, “The BJP made me a corporator and declared me as its mayoral candidate. However, the alliance partner did not support me. Despite camping for 10 days, there was no cooperation. Instead, they set up a separate camp. I later received a letter stating that Sneha Mehul Patil had been declared the party’s new candidate. Under these circumstances, I have decided to join the Bhiwandi Secular Front.”

With the mayoral election just around the corner, the unfolding political drama is set to leave a lasting impact on civic politics in Bhiwandi. Whether this is a calculated political strategy or a sign of deep internal rifts within the BJP remains the central question dominating the city’s political discourse.

