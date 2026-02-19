Central Railway AC Locals See Ridership Surge; Commuters Demand More Services

Ridership Surge In Central Railway AC Locals; Commuters Push For More Services | Photo: Representative Image

Air-conditioned suburban trains on Central Railway have recorded a sharp surge in ridership, with daily passenger numbers now crossing one lakh, railway sources said, prompting commuters to demand an increase in service frequency, particularly during peak hours.

Harbour Line AC Services Popular

The newly introduced AC services on the Harbour Line have received an overwhelming response, with 6.40 lakh passengers travelling between January 26 and February 10, 2026, averaging 40,017 passengers per day in the initial phase of operations. During the same 16-day period, Central Railway earned Rs 2.38 crore from AC local ticket sales, averaging Rs 14.90 lakh per day, including Rs 1.79 crore from season tickets and Rs 59 lakh from journey tickets.

Shift Towards Comfortable Travel

Officials said the figures indicate a gradual shift of commuters from conventional non-AC first and second class coaches to air-conditioned travel due to improved comfort and reliability. At present, Central Railway operates 94 AC local services across its suburban network, including 14 services introduced on the Harbour Line on January 26.

Ticket Checks Intensified

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Division has intensified ticket-checking drives inside AC locals and at stations to curb irregular travel. Between January 26 and February 10, ticket-checking teams detected 810 cases of ticketless or improper travel in Harbour Line AC locals and recovered Rs 2.50 lakh as penalty. In the financial year 2025-26 up to February 10, teams detected 1.01 lakh cases of irregular travel in AC locals on both Main and Harbour lines and recovered Rs 3.22 crore in fines.

Frequency Concerns Persist

Commuters, however, say limited frequency remains a deterrent. Mahesh Jain, a resident of Wadala, said long waiting intervals discourage many passengers from opting for AC trains despite preference for comfort. Similarly, Dombivli commuter Mahesh Kambe said AC locals are now crowded during rush hours and additional services would encourage more passengers to shift from regular suburban trains.

Officials Appeal for Compliance

Railway officials said the AC suburban service is part of efforts to improve travel standards and appealed to passengers to travel with valid tickets, adding that irregular travel in premium coaches will be dealt with strictly.

