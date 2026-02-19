 Bhiwandi Mayoral Polls: Key Contender Vilas Patil Sent To Judicial Custody, Court Permits Him To Vote On Feb 20
Former Bhiwandi mayor Vilas Patil was remanded to judicial custody by the sessions court in a financial fraud case ahead of the mayoral election. Arrested by the Thane EOW on February 13, Patil has been allowed to participate in voting on February 20 under police protection. The development has intensified the political atmosphere in the civic body.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
In a significant development ahead of the mayoral election former mayor and Konark Vikas Aghadi chief Vilas Patil has been remanded to judicial custody by the Bhiwandi Sessions Court. |

Bhiwandi: In a significant development ahead of the mayoral election former mayor and Konark Vikas Aghadi chief Vilas Patil has been remanded to judicial custody by the Bhiwandi Sessions Court. Patil, considered a key contender for the mayor’s post was produced before the court on Wednesday following the end of his police custody.

Arrested by Thane EOW on Feb 13 in alleged financial fraud case

Patil was arrested late on February 13 by the Thane Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with an alleged financial fraud case. He was initially presented before a holiday court, which remanded him to four days of police custody until February 18. On Wednesday the matter was heard through virtual proceedings, after which the court ordered that he be sent to judicial custody.

Earlier, on February 16, Patil had been granted court permission to file his nomination papers for the mayoral election. He was escorted to the civic headquarters under tight police security to complete the formalities.

article-image

According to his counsel, Advocate Narayan Iyer, the next hearing in the case has been scheduled for February 21.

Court permits Patil to vote in mayoral election on Feb 20

Importantly the court has also permitted authorities to bring Patil to the municipal corporation office under police protection on February 20 between 11 am and 3 pm to enable him to participate in the mayoral voting process.

The developments have added a dramatic layer to the already tense political atmosphere in Bhiwandi, where shifting alliances and last-minute political manoeuvres have kept the civic body elections on edge. Patil’s custodial status and participation in the voting are expected to have a crucial bearing on the outcome of the mayoral contest.

