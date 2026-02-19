Mumbai News: ₹9 Lakh Equipment Destroyed, 48 Tonnes Sand Seized In Dombivli Crackdown Against Illegal Mining At Thakurli Creek

Acting on the directives of District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, the revenue authorities carried out a major crackdown against illegal sand mining in Dombivli, destroying equipment worth approximately ₹9 lakh and seizing 48 tonnes of illegally extracted sand. |

SDO Gujar, Tehsildar Garudkar lead raid near Thakurli creek

According to officials from the sub-divisional office, the operation was conducted near Thakurli creek in Dombivli. The raid was led by Sub-Divisional Officer Vishwas Gujar along with Tehsildar Vikas Garudkar. The team included Naib Tehsildar Satyajit Chavan and revenue officer Punjab Rao Pawar, who jointly executed the operation.

During the raid at Thakurli creek, officials found large-scale illegal sand extraction activities underway. On spotting the revenue team, the accused involved in the illegal mining fled the spot, abandoning machinery and stockpiled sand.

18 tanks with 48 tonnes sand destroyed, JCB and engines dismantled

The authorities destroyed 18 storage tanks containing approximately 48 tonnes of sand that had been illegally extracted and stored. Additionally, a JCB machine and eight engines found at the creek site were dismantled and rendered unusable as part of the enforcement action.

Speaking on the development, SDO Vishwas Gujar confirmed that a case has been registered against the unidentified sand mafia operators at the Bazarpeth Police Station. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the illegal operation.

Officials stated that the decisive action has dealt a significant blow to illegal sand mining activities in the region and serves as a strong warning to those engaged in unlawful extraction of natural resources.

