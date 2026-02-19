Maharashtra Explores Bamboo Roadmap At Mumbai Climate Week

Mumbai Climate Week |

Mumbai: Focusing on building solutions across the bamboo value chain, from plantation and ecological restoration to production, market linkages and industrial adoption, various stakeholders gathered at the roundtable on ‘Bamboo Value Chains: Driving Agro-Economic Growth in Maharashtra.’ The roundtable was held during the ongoing Mumbai Climate Week. Co-hosted by Transform Rural India, WRI India and Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), the session focused on shaping a roadmap for bamboo restoration and value chain development in Maharashtra.

Industrial Expansion Push

The roundtable brought together policymakers, industry representatives and development practitioners to examine how bamboo can move beyond low-value crafts toward industrial applications such as plywood and construction materials that can support growth at scale. Discussions also focused on proven models from other regions while exploring how Maharashtra can build its own industrial clusters aligned with local strengths. Participants also stressed the importance of high-quality planting material and responsible tissue culture practices to ensure long-term productivity.

Green Authority Proposal

Another key idea from the discussion was the proposal to create a Green Maharashtra Authority and an ADB-supported plan that links bamboo plantations with industry needs, using production-linked incentives to ensure farmers and businesses benefit while supporting long-term growth.

Also Watch:

Challenges And Gaps

"TRI and WRI India have come together to support MITRA in shaping a restoration agenda and developing a roadmap to advance it, offering technical expertise and implementation monitoring support. The bamboo value chain forms a core part of this strategy, although key challenges remain. While innovation is taking place across the sector, it remains fragmented, and a significant gap persists between market demand and supply, particularly as new industrial uses grow faster than current production and procurement systems can support,” said Neeraja Kudrimoti, Associate Director (Climate Action), TRI.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/