Mumbai: City Breathes A Sign Of Relief As AQI Drops To 48 (Good)

Mumbai: As Mumbai hosts the ongoing Climate Week, the city has received a much-needed environmental boost, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping sharply to 48 on Tuesday, February 18 at 3 pm, placing it in the ‘good’ category.

The improvement comes after nearly a month of severe air pollution, during which several pockets across the city had recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ and even ‘hazardous’ ranges. As recently as February 14, Wadala had reported a hazardous AQI reading, while most of the other regions were recording a 'severe' air quality.

On Tuesday, however, most monitoring stations across Mumbai recorded AQI readings within the ‘good’ category, indicating a significant improvement in air quality.

Topping the list were Bandra West Station-1 (AQI 32), Mahavir Nagar (32), Walkeshwar (32), Malad (33) and Santa Cruz West (33). Clearer skies were visible across the city, offering relief to residents who had endured weeks of smog and poor visibility.

BMC Issues 1,206 Stop Notice

The development also comes at a time when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its crackdown on polluting construction sites. The civic body issued a total of 1,206 stop-work notices to sites found violating air-pollution mitigation norms.

Last year, in December, the BMC issued 28 new guidelines to curb air pollution across Mumbai, with a primary focus on dust generated from construction activities. The civic body has directed contractors to adopt stricter dust-control measures, including the use of sprinklers, fogging systems and proper barricading at sites, while prohibiting open storage of materials like sand and debris.

It has also tightened rules for vehicles transporting construction material, making pollution-control certificates mandatory and requiring trucks to be covered and wheels washed before exiting sites. Additionally, large projects will have to install sensor-based air-quality monitoring systems and report any breach immediately. The BMC said the guidelines are aimed at strengthening enforcement and improving air quality across the city.

With Mumbai Climate Week underway, the improvement in air quality offers a symbolic and timely reminder of the importance of sustained environmental measures.

