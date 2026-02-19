 Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam Calls | Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam Calls | Watch Video

Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam Calls | Watch Video

On Wednesday, the official Mumbai Police account on 'X' shared a meme to warn citizens about online fraud and scam calls. However, the Mumbai Police heavily trolled Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in the process.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam Calls | Watch Video | X

Mumbai, February 19: The Mumbai Police has been using creative posts on social media to catch people's attention and spread awareness about online fraud and other social issues. On Wednesday, the official Mumbai Police account on 'X' shared a meme to warn citizens about online fraud and scam calls. However, the Mumbai Police heavily trolled Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in the process.

Salman Agha Meme

A meme has been going viral on social media, involving Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha while he was speaking during the post-match presentation. He fumbled at one point during his take on the match against India.

The internet users shared the viral clip widely on social media and trolled the Pakistani Captain. However, Mumbai Police has been the latest to join the club as they also chose the viral meme to spread awareness among the masses.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Seeks Clarity On Kumar Pillai Repatriation
Mumbai Police Seeks Clarity On Kumar Pillai Repatriation
Central Railway AC Locals See Ridership Surge; Commuters Demand More Services
Central Railway AC Locals See Ridership Surge; Commuters Demand More Services
Hillary Clinton Hails India As Global Climate Innovator
Hillary Clinton Hails India As Global Climate Innovator
Digital Shield For Maharashtra Transport Corporation Buses: MSRTC To Install 7,035 CCTV Cameras Across Its Network
Digital Shield For Maharashtra Transport Corporation Buses: MSRTC To Install 7,035 CCTV Cameras Across Its Network

Mumbai Police Share Meme

Mumbai Police shared the clip on its official social media account with the caption, "Scammers asking for your password? That’s how you ensure it’s ‘Pak’ up for them!" The department also shared the video with the hashtag #TimeToPakItUp.

Pakistani Cricketers' Poor English

Pakistani cricketers have been a buzz on social media for the poor English. Many videos have surfaced on social media, involving Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and other cricketers after their major fumble while speaking in English.

Umar Akmal has faced most of the trolling for his English on social media. His social media post, "Mother from another brother" is the most widely shared post on social media in context of his English.

Read Also
'Pakistani English At Its Best': Sahibzada Farhan Trolled For Calling Ahmad Shahzad His 'Younger...
article-image

Sahibzada Farhan Trolling

The most recent Pakistani player being trolled for the blunder is their opener Sahibzada Farhan. He is being trolled on social media for mistakenly calling Ahmad Shahzad his "younger brother" in a viral social media post.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam...
Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam...
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad,...
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad,...
'Pakistani English At Its Best': Sahibzada Farhan Trolled For Calling Ahmad Shahzad His 'Younger...
'Pakistani English At Its Best': Sahibzada Farhan Trolled For Calling Ahmad Shahzad His 'Younger...
'Unhone Bhi Kuch Nahi Kiya...': Shadab Khan Hits Back At Criticism From Ex-Players After India...
'Unhone Bhi Kuch Nahi Kiya...': Shadab Khan Hits Back At Criticism From Ex-Players After India...
J&K Storm Into Maiden Ranji Final, Stun Bengal
J&K Storm Into Maiden Ranji Final, Stun Bengal