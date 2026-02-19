Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam Calls | Watch Video | X

Mumbai, February 19: The Mumbai Police has been using creative posts on social media to catch people's attention and spread awareness about online fraud and other social issues. On Wednesday, the official Mumbai Police account on 'X' shared a meme to warn citizens about online fraud and scam calls. However, the Mumbai Police heavily trolled Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in the process.

Salman Agha Meme

A meme has been going viral on social media, involving Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha while he was speaking during the post-match presentation. He fumbled at one point during his take on the match against India.

The internet users shared the viral clip widely on social media and trolled the Pakistani Captain. However, Mumbai Police has been the latest to join the club as they also chose the viral meme to spread awareness among the masses.

Mumbai Police Share Meme

Mumbai Police shared the clip on its official social media account with the caption, "Scammers asking for your password? That’s how you ensure it’s ‘Pak’ up for them!" The department also shared the video with the hashtag #TimeToPakItUp.

Pakistani Cricketers' Poor English

Pakistani cricketers have been a buzz on social media for the poor English. Many videos have surfaced on social media, involving Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and other cricketers after their major fumble while speaking in English.

Umar Akmal has faced most of the trolling for his English on social media. His social media post, "Mother from another brother" is the most widely shared post on social media in context of his English.

Sahibzada Farhan Trolling

The most recent Pakistani player being trolled for the blunder is their opener Sahibzada Farhan. He is being trolled on social media for mistakenly calling Ahmad Shahzad his "younger brother" in a viral social media post.