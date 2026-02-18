 Over 24 Lakh Cyber Complaints, ₹22,495 Crore Fraud Reported In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOver 24 Lakh Cyber Complaints, ₹22,495 Crore Fraud Reported In 2025

Over 24 Lakh Cyber Complaints, ₹22,495 Crore Fraud Reported In 2025

Over 24 lakh complaints involving Rs 22,495 crore fraud were reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in 2025. The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System saved Rs 8,189 crore and blocked over 12 lakh SIM cards. A suspect registry launched in 2024 helped prevent Rs 9,055 crore in fraudulent transactions.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Over 24 Lakh Cyber Complaints, ₹22,495 Crore Fraud Reported In 2025 | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: Statistics reveal that over 24 lakh complaints were received on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) last year and the fraud amount reported was Rs 22495 crores.

Fraud Reporting System Launched

The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), under Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of the central government, has been launched in the year 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters. As per CFCFRMS till December 31, 2025, financial amount of more than Rs. 8,189 crore has been saved and more than 12.21 lakhs SIM cards and 3.03 lakhs IMEIs as reported by police authorities have been blocked by Government of India.

FIRs And Helpline Support

FPJ Shorts
ISL 2025-26: Petr Kratky's Mumbai City FC Eager For Home Opener Against Chennaiyin FC, Says 'Start Is Very Important'
ISL 2025-26: Petr Kratky's Mumbai City FC Eager For Home Opener Against Chennaiyin FC, Says 'Start Is Very Important'
Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Returns 'Home', Trains At Mumbai's Shivaji Park Ahead Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO
Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Returns 'Home', Trains At Mumbai's Shivaji Park Ahead Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO
Sportvot x FPJ: Hope United Beat Bombay Gymkhana 2–1 In MPL Clash
Sportvot x FPJ: Hope United Beat Bombay Gymkhana 2–1 In MPL Clash
Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report
Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report

"Cyber crime incidents reported on NCRP, their conversion into FIRs and subsequent action such as filing of chargesheets, arrest and resolution of complaints, thereon are handled by the law enforcement agencies concerned as per the provisions of the law. A toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints," said a government official.

Read Also
Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai Hospital After He Was Put...
article-image

Also Watch:

Suspect Registry Initiative

"A suspect registry of identifiers of cyber criminals has been launched by the central government in September 2024 in collaboration with Banks and financial institutions. Till December 31, 2025, more than 21.65 lakh suspect identifier data received from banks and 26.48 lakh layer 1 mule accounts have been shared with the participating entities of suspect registry and declined transactions worth Rs. 9055.27 crores," the official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 24 Lakh Cyber Complaints, ₹22,495 Crore Fraud Reported In 2025
Over 24 Lakh Cyber Complaints, ₹22,495 Crore Fraud Reported In 2025
Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Returns 'Home', Trains At Mumbai's Shivaji Park Ahead Of IPL 2026...
Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Returns 'Home', Trains At Mumbai's Shivaji Park Ahead Of IPL 2026...
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹1217 Crore Worth Drugs In 25-26; 249 Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹1217 Crore Worth Drugs In 25-26; 249 Arrested
Maharashtra To Soon Mandate Online Upload Of MLR And Post-Mortem Reports
Maharashtra To Soon Mandate Online Upload Of MLR And Post-Mortem Reports
'Dangerous Attempt To Create Confusion': Sunil Tatkare Warns Of Legal Action Over AI-Generated...
'Dangerous Attempt To Create Confusion': Sunil Tatkare Warns Of Legal Action Over AI-Generated...