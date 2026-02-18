Over 24 Lakh Cyber Complaints, ₹22,495 Crore Fraud Reported In 2025 | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: Statistics reveal that over 24 lakh complaints were received on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) last year and the fraud amount reported was Rs 22495 crores.

Fraud Reporting System Launched

The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), under Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of the central government, has been launched in the year 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters. As per CFCFRMS till December 31, 2025, financial amount of more than Rs. 8,189 crore has been saved and more than 12.21 lakhs SIM cards and 3.03 lakhs IMEIs as reported by police authorities have been blocked by Government of India.

FIRs And Helpline Support

"Cyber crime incidents reported on NCRP, their conversion into FIRs and subsequent action such as filing of chargesheets, arrest and resolution of complaints, thereon are handled by the law enforcement agencies concerned as per the provisions of the law. A toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints," said a government official.

Also Watch:

Suspect Registry Initiative

"A suspect registry of identifiers of cyber criminals has been launched by the central government in September 2024 in collaboration with Banks and financial institutions. Till December 31, 2025, more than 21.65 lakh suspect identifier data received from banks and 26.48 lakh layer 1 mule accounts have been shared with the participating entities of suspect registry and declined transactions worth Rs. 9055.27 crores," the official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/