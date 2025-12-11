Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 15.6°C As Cold Spell Persists; IMD Predicts Gradual Temperature Rise

Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6°C at Santacruz as the city continued to experience a mild winter chill, with IMD forecasting cooler days ahead | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 11: Mumbai shivered on Thursday morning as the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum of 15.6°C, which is 3.2°C below the seasonal average. Even Colaba, usually milder, felt the chill at 20.9°C. The mercury had already slipped from 16.7°C the previous day, signalling a persistent cold spell across the city.

IMD Forecasts Continued Cool Spell

Experts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast that the cool spell isn’t over yet. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 15°C on December 12 before climbing gradually to 16°C by December 16, and possibly touching 18°C between December 14 and 16. Despite the cold snap, Mumbaikars can breathe easy as the IMD has not issued any cold-wave alert for the city.

Cold Conditions Confined to Northern Maharashtra; AQI at 105

The chilly conditions affecting parts of Maharashtra are limited to isolated pockets in Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahilyanagar. Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Sameer app recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 105 in Mumbai, classified as moderate.

