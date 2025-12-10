Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Improves After Weeks Of Pollution; AQI Now 99, Falls In ‘Satisfactory’ Category

Mumbai records improved AQI at 99 after weeks of high pollution levels | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 10: After nearly a month of deteriorating air quality, the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 99, placing it in the “satisfactory” category.

However, during November, several areas in Mumbai had recorded significantly higher AQI levels, ranging from 150 to 200, indicating periods of unhealthy air quality in parts of the city.

Area-Wise Status: Borivali, Andheri, Kurla Improve; Powai ‘Good’ at AQI 36

On Wednesday, several areas in Mumbai, including Borivali, Andheri, Kurla, Mankhurd, Siddharth Nagar, Worli, and Vile Parle, recorded “satisfactory” air quality, with AQI ranging from 56 to 92, while Powai reported “good” air quality (AQI 36).

Over the past month, AQI in these areas fluctuated between 150 and 200, with Borivali, Mankhurd, and Worli experiencing the highest pollution levels. According to the CPCB, AQI classifications are: 0–50 – Good, 51–100 – Satisfactory, 101–200 – Moderate, 201–300 – Poor, 301–400 – Very Poor, and 401–500 – Severe.

BMC Focus on Increasing ‘Satisfactory’ Air Quality Days

A senior civic official said, “Mumbai's priority must be to increase the number of days the city's air quality remains in the ‘satisfactory’ category.” Data shows that in 2025, Mumbai recorded 55 good AQI days, 161 satisfactory, 112 moderate, and one poor.

In December, the civic body issued 191 show-cause notices and 78 stop-work notices to construction site violators. Over the past two months, the BMC has collected over Rs 45 lakh in penalties from more than 4,000 offenders for flouting air pollution norms.

Bamboo Nurseries Proposed to Enhance Green Cover & Pollution Buffering

Meanwhile, on Monday, during a meeting with the garden department, the BMC proposed setting up bamboo nurseries across the city. An official noted that, “As bamboo is considered a grass, it can be harvested freely, enabling quick creation of green buffers wherever required.”

