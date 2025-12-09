Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says 'Parents Are Choking'

Mumbai: Amid the worsening air quality in Mumbai, a Reddit user has raised serious concerns about daily garbage burning near the Salt Pans of Wadala East. A Reddit user, under the username ‘Panda-768’, posted his concerns on the Mumbai community, where he alleged that despite complaints made to the BMC helpline, no action has been taken so far.

The user in his post alleged that the issue is not new and said that the garbage burning has been happening for years. "They keep burning garbage, dump construction waste, and are slowly encroaching on the salt pans," he wrote.

He added, "If I am not wrong, these salt pans cannot be used for any purpose, but if they magically disappear, that's a lot of slum land that can be 'rehabilitated." In the end, he appealed in the post and said, "I don't want my parents to die choking on this hazardous air."

Users React On the Viral Post

Users reacted on the viral Reddit Post and echoed similar concerns about pollution in Wadala. One user said they avoid going to the area because of the heavy dust levels, while some others alleged that Salt Pan lands and nearby mangroves are being deliberately damaged for real estate interests.

One user commented saying, "My office is in Lodha NCP, and I hate going to Wadala, not because of the office but because of the dust and pollution. That's the worst area in terms of pollution"

While some other user alleged, "As far as I know, the Salt Pan areas, along with the mangroves, are intentionally being destroyed by real estate developers as the current slums in that area were also illegally built on salt pans. Salt pans are one of the natural ecological formations that protect the city from floods and are very diverse habitats." A user noted, "It looks like Gotham City"

AQI at Wadala

The Wadala Truck Terminal has repeatedly emerged as one of the city’s most polluted zones, with its AQI often climbing into the ‘severe’ range. According to aqi.in website, at 2.30 pm, the AQI at Wadala Truck Terminal stood at 119, keeping it in the 'poor' category. The overall air quality of Mumbai is at 104.

