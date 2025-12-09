Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 9, 2025: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies With Thin Layer Of Smog; AQI Improves Marginally From Unhealthy To Poor At 139

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Tuesday to a pleasant winter morning, complete with clear blue skies, cool breezes and a refreshing nip in the air. Yet, despite the seemingly ideal weather conditions, a thin layer of smog hovered across the city, muting visibility and reminding residents of Mumbai’s persistent air quality troubles.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast clear skies with minimum temperatures around 16°C and maximums touching 33°C, but the rising pollution levels overshadowed the winter charm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The worsening air quality coincides with the city’s rapid construction expansion. Mumbai continues to be shaped by an array of large-scale government infrastructure projects, including metro lines, bridges and extensive road-widening works, along with numerous private real estate developments underway simultaneously.

By today morning, the air quality monitoring platform AQI.in recorded Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 139, categorising it as ‘poor’. Although this marked an improvement from the more hazardous levels logged late last month and in early December, the city’s air remained far from healthy.

Wadala Reports Severe AQI

Several areas stood out as pollution hotspots. The Wadala Truck Terminal topped the list with an alarming AQI of 346, falling into the ‘severe’ category and posing major health risks. Mumbai Airport also registered worrying levels, recording an AQI of 213 in the ‘unhealthy’ bracket.

Industrial and residential pockets such as Deonar and Chembur followed, with AQIs of 180 and 177 respectively, marking them as ‘poor’. Kurla matched Chembur with 177, while coastal Worli recorded 173, both remaining firmly in the poor category.

Suburbs Report Moderate Air Quality

Suburban regions, though relatively better, were not entirely free from pollution concerns. Charkop reported an AQI of 73 and Jogeshwari East 78, placing them in the ‘moderate’ category. Kandivali East (82), Govandi (83) and Mulund West (100) also fell within the moderate range, staying inside acceptable limits though still noticeably polluted.

To put these numbers into perspective, an AQI of 0–50 is considered Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy and anything above 200 Hazardous. Despite the pleasant weather, Mumbai’s battle with smog and dust continues to shape the city’s winter mornings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/