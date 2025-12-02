Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC And IIT Kanpur To Launch MANAS AQI Monitoring Platform By Mid-2026

BMC and IIT Kanpur to introduce MANAS platform to provide hyperlocal AQI data across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 02: The BMC, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, is set to launch a dedicated Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring platform for Mumbai.

Named the Mumbai Air Network for Advanced Sciences (MANAS), the initiative aims to provide real-time, data-driven insights into the city’s air quality and is expected to be operational by mid-2026. This move comes amid consistently poor AQI levels in several parts of Mumbai.

Existing Monitoring Network and MANAS Expansion

Mumbai has 28 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) linked to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) dashboard, providing real-time AQI data for areas within a 2 km radius. Maintained entirely by the civic body, MANAS will feature 75 AQI sensors providing hyperlocal, real-time air quality data.

The system is expected to go live within six months, with full public access by the second half of next year. The BMC will first analyse data from the sensors and compare it with the existing CAAQMS to identify differences and any potential issues in the model.

Public Access and AI-Driven Insights Planned

Once the process is streamlined, the online platform will be opened for public access. Initially, a grid of Mumbai’s airshed — the geographic area influenced by the same sources of air pollution — will be created using available data, followed by the deployment of 75 sensors in areas that require focused monitoring.

A senior official said, "The aim is to map air quality at a much more localised level and have an independent platform fully owned by BMC. For the first time, an AI model will be used to not only identify pollution sources and their patterns but also suggest measures to mitigate them. These sensors are cost-effective and easy to deploy and maintain." Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 125 on Tuesday, categorised as ‘moderate’.

Special Dust-Mitigation Drive Conducted

Special drive for dust mitigation.. During a special drive by the BMC from November 28 to 30 to mitigate dust in Mumbai, 570 metric tons of waste, 95 metric tons of disposable items and 18 tons of construction debris were removed. Sanitation workers from the Solid Waste Management Department cleaned 676 roads covering 1,888 kilometres.

