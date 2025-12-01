 Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air Quality; AQI Now ‘Moderate’
On Monday, the BMC claimed that dust mitigation measures have improved Mumbai’s air quality over the past 48 hours. The civic body further clarified that the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-4 (GRAP-4) — a set of stringent measures to curb severe air pollution — is not currently in effect, but authorities have intensified monitoring to keep air quality under control.

BMC says dust mitigation efforts and rising wind speeds have improved Mumbai’s AQI; 264 construction sites face stop-work notices | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 01: On Monday, the BMC claimed that dust mitigation measures have improved Mumbai’s air quality over the past 48 hours. The civic body further clarified that the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-4 (GRAP-4) — a set of stringent measures to curb severe air pollution — is not currently in effect, but authorities have intensified monitoring to keep air quality under control. Meanwhile, stop-work notices have been issued to 264 construction sites for violations.

Several Areas Record ‘Very Poor’ AQI in November

In November, areas like Mazgaon, Deonar, Malad, Borivali East, Chakala–Andheri East, Navy Nagar, Powai, and Mulund recorded ‘very poor’ air quality. However, since November 26, air quality has improved due to citywide pollution-control measures, said the BMC.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed strict action against construction projects violating the 28-point dust and pollution-mitigation guidelines.

Wind Speed, Dust Control Steps Improve AQI

"Improved wind speeds and enforcement measures — such as notices to construction sites, misting, water sprinkling, road-washing, awareness drives, and cleaner fuels in bakeries and crematoria — have helped improve Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) over the past 48 hours. Wind, previously 3–4 kmph with high humidity, has risen to 10–18 kmph, aiding pollution dispersion," said a senior civic official.

Flying Squads Issue Hundreds of Notices

The 94 ward-level flying squads overseeing pollution mitigation have issued show-cause notices to 428 construction sites, with 264 receiving stop-work notices. They inspect private sites and road and metro projects and also check AQI sensors. Out of 3,100 construction sites in Mumbai, only 662 have sensors installed, while 251 more are in the process of installation.

Citywide AQI at ‘Moderate’ Level

Mumbai’s overall AQI stood at 161 on Monday, falling in the ‘moderate’ category. Area-wise AQI readings include: Bandra East – 161, BKC – 164, Borivali East – 163, Chakala–Andheri East – 159, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport – 159, Colaba – 156, Deonar – 167, Bhandup West – 155, Malad West – 168, Mazgaon – 165.

