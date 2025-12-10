Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹43 Crore Drugs, ₹1.51 Cr Gold & ₹87 Lakh Diamonds In 15 Smuggling Cases Over Past 8 Days | VIDEO

Customs seize hydroponic weed, gold and diamonds worth over ₹45 crore at Mumbai Airport in multiple operations | X -

Mumbai, Dec 10: The Mumbai Airport Customs in 15 cases over the past eight days have seized smuggled drugs worth ₹43 crore, gold worth ₹1.51 crore and diamonds valued at ₹87 lakh.

37.26 kg hydroponic weed seized from Bangkok flyers

According to the Customs, during December 03 till December 10 they detected ten cases of smuggling of hydroponic weed.

"Based on spot profiling, a total of 37.26 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at approximately ₹37.26 crore in the illicit market were recovered under seven cases from nine passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," said a Customs officer.

During the duty from 3rd-10th December 2025, officers of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone–III, effected significant seizures. A total of 43.263 kg of suspected NDPS (Hydroponic Weed), valued at approximately Rs. 43.263 crores… pic.twitter.com/5YC3yzoOW5 — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) December 10, 2025

"The modus operandi used by the accused in these cases were that the passengers attempted to smuggle hydroponic weed by concealing the contraband inside the trolley bags and using the baggage tags of another flight to avoid detection by Customs Officers. In some cases, the passengers attempted to smuggle hydroponic weed by concealing the contraband inside the lumps of tamarind to avoid detection," the officer said.

Intelligence-based operation recovers 6 kg more weed

In three other cases, based on specific intelligence, a total of 6 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹6 crore in the illicit market were recovered from three passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Gold & diamonds also seized in separate cases

"Other than the NDPS cases, four gold smuggling cases were booked in which a total of 1,256 grams of gold valued at ₹1.51 crore were recovered and seized from four passengers. In one case, diamonds valued at ₹87.75 lakh were recovered and seized from one passenger," the officer said.

