Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹25 Crore, Gold & Foreign Currency Recovered

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials in a dozen cases have seized drugs worth Rs 25 crores, gold worth Rs 81 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 10 lakh.

According to the in a span of past nine days, based on spot profiling, a total of 8.68 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs. 8.68 crores in the illicit market were recovered under four cases from four passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"In another four cases, based on specific intelligence, a total of 16.79 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs. 16.79 crores in the illicit market were recovered under four cases from five passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested. We are probing who had supplied them drugs and who were supposed to receive the same in Mumbai," said a Customs official.

The agency officials said that they had booked three gold smuggling related cases in which a total of 744.28 grams of gold valued at Rs. 81.67 lakh were recovered and seized from three passengers. The officials also registered one case related to foreign currency smuggling where 12000 US Dollars (120 notes of 100 denominations) equivalent to Rs. 10.53 lakh were recovered and seized from one passenger.

