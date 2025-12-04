 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹25 Crore, Gold & Foreign Currency Recovered
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials in a dozen cases have seized drugs worth Rs 25 crores, gold worth Rs 81 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 10 lakh.

According to the in a span of past nine days, based on spot profiling, a total of 8.68 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs. 8.68 crores in the illicit market were recovered under four cases from four passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"In another four cases, based on specific intelligence, a total of 16.79 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs. 16.79 crores in the illicit market were recovered under four cases from five passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested. We are probing who had supplied them drugs and who were supposed to receive the same in Mumbai," said a Customs official.

