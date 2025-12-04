Maharashtra Election Commissioner Orders Strict Checks For Duplicate Voters In Municipal Poll Lists | PTI

Mumbai: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has directed all municipal commissioners to conduct a strict verification process to identify potential duplicate entries in the municipal election voter lists. He stressed that vigilance must also be maintained during the actual polling process to prevent misuse of duplicate registrations.

Waghmare issued these instructions during a virtual meeting held with municipal commissioners across the state to review the ongoing voter list preparation for upcoming municipal elections.

He said that the deadline for filing objections and suggestions regarding the draft voter list ended on December 3, 2025. All submitted objections must now be verified and resolved before the final voter list is published on December 10, 2025. He further directed officials to proactively correct errors in ward-wise voter lists rather than waiting for complaints.

As per the guidelines issued on October 29, 2025, potential duplicate voters have been marked with double asterisks (**). Municipal corporations must display the list of suspected duplicate voters on notice boards and their official websites.

Duplicate voters will be asked to declare in writing which polling station they wish to vote at. Once they confirm this choice, they will only be allowed to vote at that designated polling station. If no response is received from a flagged voter before polling day, the individual will be required to submit a written declaration at the polling booth confirming that they have not—and will not—vote at any other location. Only after identity verification will such voters be permitted to cast their ballot.

Clarifying the process, Secretary Kakani said that voter lists used in municipal elections are based on assembly constituency lists prepared by the Election Commission of India. The lists remain unchanged except for ward-wise division specific to municipal jurisdictions. He added that July 1, 2025, has been designated as the official cut-off date for the voter database used in these municipal elections.

The State Election Commission has directed all civic bodies to complete the verification process efficiently to ensure accuracy, transparency, and fairness ahead of polling.

