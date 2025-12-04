Maharashtra Grants Full Legal Validity To Digitally Signed Land Records |

Mumbai: In a major policy shift set to transform land record access across Maharashtra, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday announced that digitally signed 7/12 extracts, 8-A records and Property Cards (Ferfar) will now carry full legal validity across the state. The Revenue Department has issued formal directions to all district collectors mandating universal acceptance of these digital records in government and private institutions.

Calling it a “historic digital revolution,” Bawankule said the decision ends decades of bureaucratic hurdles, corruption and dependency on manual signatures by Talathis. He declared that citizens will no longer need to stand in queues, chase revenue offices or depend on intermediaries for land records.

“This is a proud moment for Maharashtra. By removing dependency on manual signatures and stamps, we are ending decades-old harassment, delays and corruption at the grassroots level,” Bawankule said. “Farmers and landowners will no longer have to stand in queues or pay middlemen. A transparent, affordable and instant solution is now available 24×7 at their fingertips. This is our firm commitment towards ease of living, ease of doing farming and ease of doing business.”

Under the new system, citizens can download an official copy of 7/12, 8-A or Ferfar online through the state portal 'Mahabhumi' for just Rs15. Each document will carry a secure digital signature, unique 16-digit verification code and scannable QR code, ensuring traceability and eliminating the possibility of forgery.

The state has also clarified that these digitally certified documents will be compulsory for acceptance at banks, judiciary bodies, revenue offices, government departments and private institutions such as loan authorities and registration offices. Officials have been instructed not to demand physical signatures or stamped copies henceforth.

The new digital model is expected to significantly curb corruption commonly associated with manual land record issuance and middlemen systems. It also forms a key component of the government’s broader effort toward complete digitisation of land records, transparent governance and citizen centric reforms.

The facility is already operational on Mahabhumi’s official website, and authorities expect widespread adoption in the coming weeks as citizens begin accessing land information online.

Officials from the Revenue Department described the rollout as one of the most impactful policy implementations in recent years, especially for rural Maharashtra, where 7/12 land extracts serve as critical records for crop loans, legal disputes, subsidies and ownership verification.

