Mumbai News: FIR Filed Against Rapido Directors For Allegedly Running Illegal Bike-Taxi Operations In City

Mumbai police register FIR against Rapido parent company for allegedly running bike-taxi services without licence | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 04: The Mumbai police have registered a criminal case against the directors of Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of bike-taxi platform Rapido, for allegedly operating bike-taxi services illegally within the city without any licence or permission from the Maharashtra state government or the Regional Transport Authority (RTA). Rapido management did not respond to a query from FPJ.

Case Filed After Complaint By Motor Vehicle Inspector

According to the police, Rapido has been accused of using petrol-engine two-wheelers as bike taxis through its mobile application, facilitating passenger transport without requisite approvals and allegedly earning financial gains while “cheating the government and endangering passengers.”

The complaint was filed by Manisha Ashok More, 46, a Motor Vehicle Inspector posted at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Mumbai East. Based on her complaint, the Nehru Nagar police registered an FIR under Section 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66, 93, 192(A), 193 and 197 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Rapido Accused Of Operating Without Licence & Using Private Bikes Commercially

As per the FIR, More visited the police station accompanied by fellow Motor Vehicle Inspector Vikas Sampat Lohakare, 33. She stated that her jurisdiction spans Mulund to Chunabhatti, where she is responsible for curbing illegal passenger and goods transport, issuing permits, renewing fitness certificates and enforcing road safety measures.

According to the FIR, Rapido has been operating within Mumbai without obtaining any permission required as per the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020.

Under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, app-based aggregators must obtain a licence to operate passenger transport services. However, authorities say the company has not followed these mandatory provisions.

Further, Section 66 of the Act prohibits the use of private vehicles for commercial passenger transport. Violations attract action under Section 192. Despite this, several private motorcycles were allegedly being used for paid rides.

Govt Notification Prohibits Two-Wheeler Aggregation

The FIR also notes that as per the Maharashtra Government’s notification dated January 19, 2023, the use of two-wheelers, three-wheelers or four-wheelers for aggregation or ride-pooling stands prohibited. Still, Rapido rides were reportedly being booked using private two-wheelers.

The police complaint mentions that Rapido does not conduct character verification or other safety checks on its riders, posing “serious safety concerns,” particularly for women passengers.

The company had earlier applied for permission with the RTA Pune under the name Roppen Transportation Pvt. Ltd. However, the application was rejected in a December 20, 2022 resolution.

Courts Earlier Ordered Shutdown Of Operations

Rapido challenged the decision before the Bombay High Court, which, in an order dated January 13, 2023, directed the company to shut down app-based operations. Rapido’s subsequent Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court was also dismissed.

In April 2024, the Transport Commissioner’s Mumbai Office issued a notice to Rapido after it continued operations despite lacking a licence.

Penalties Imposed After Sting Operation Using App

On December 2, Inspector More and Lohakare conducted a field check in Nehru Nagar, Kurla. They asked their vehicle driver, Shankar Babar, to book multiple rides through the Rapido app using his personal phone.

Three separate rides were booked:

1. Bike No. MH 03 DE 0893, Kurla to Sion Hospital; fare shown: 44; penalty imposed: Rs 10,000

2. Honda Activa (MH 01 DY 7341), same route; fare: Rs 44; penalty: Rs 10,000; rider fined an additional Rs 500 for not carrying a licence

3. Unicorn (MH 03 AU 7805); fare: Rs 42; penalty: Rs 10,000

All three vehicles were fined under Sections 66/192 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Following the operation, More and Lohakare filed a formal complaint at the Nehru Nagar police station, leading to the FIR against Rapido’s directors.

Police Allege Continued Illegal Operations Despite Court Orders

The FIR alleges that Rapido’s directors enabled and encouraged illegal passenger transportation via the Rapido app, deriving financial benefits while misleading both the government and passengers.

Police say that by continuing operations despite court orders, notices and lack of permission, the company has violated several laws. Further investigation is underway, an official said.

