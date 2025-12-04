Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar Demands Census Count Of Orphaned Children; Centre Suggests Separate Survey Under Child Welfare System

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP from Mumbai North West constituency, Ravindra Waikar | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 04: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP from Mumbai North West constituency, Ravindra Waikar, has demanded that orphaned children across the country be counted in the upcoming national census to ensure they are included in welfare and education schemes.

Waikar raised the matter in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377, stressing the need for reliable data to help bring these children into the mainstream through schemes like the Right to Education Act (RTE).

Centre Acknowledges Issue, Suggests Separate Welfare Survey

Responding to his demand, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai issued a written reply acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue. Rai stated that data on orphaned children could be collected effectively through trained personnel under the child welfare department, ensuring it is properly maintained and utilised for policy implementation.

Waikar Flags Data Gap, Says Children Losing Benefits

Waikar pointed out that the number of orphaned children in India is increasing and many of them are deprived of basic necessities, especially education. While existing government surveys do gather information on children in orphanages and juvenile homes, there is currently no structured nationwide mechanism to identify children living outside institutional care. Due to the lack of data, many eligible children fail to access benefits and remain outside the mainstream education system.

Rai: Census Integration Difficult, JJ Act Requires Sensitive Identification

The Union Minister noted that under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, identification of orphaned children is a highly sensitive and complex process.

He emphasised that integrating such data collection with the general census may not be feasible, and a specialised child welfare survey would be a more appropriate and systematic approach.

SC Directive On Survey For Orphaned Children

Rai also informed Parliament that the Supreme Court, in the matter of Pallomi Pavini Shukla vs Union of India (WP (C) 503/2018, order dated August 6, 2025), has directed the Centre and state governments to conduct surveys to identify orphaned children.

The court instructed authorities to ensure that those eligible under the RTE Act are provided free and compulsory education and that no child is left outside the system due to lack of documentation.

Waikar Urges Quick Implementation To Protect Vulnerable Children

Waikar said the government must act urgently to implement these directives. Inclusion of orphaned children in official data systems, he said, would be a crucial step toward ensuring dignity, equal opportunity and long-term rehabilitation for one of the most vulnerable sections of society.

