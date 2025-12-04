Navi Mumbai News: Uran Gears Up For Datta Jayanti With Grand Festive Preparations

Uran Gears Up For Datta Jayanti With Grand Festive Preparations |

The Uran region has come alive with festive energy as preparations for Datta Jayanti, one of the area’s biggest annual celebrations, are underway with great enthusiasm. Villages across the region are witnessing elaborate decorations, devotional programmes and community-led activities organised by various festival committees.

A major highlight this year is the Dindi procession of Shri Dattaguru’s Padukas at Chirner–Katalpada, which drew overwhelming participation from devotees and set the tone for the three-day celebration that began on Thursday.

“This Dindi embodies our devotion and tradition. Every year the participation keeps growing,” said one of the organisers.

In Uran city, the Datta Jayanti fair has already begun drawing large crowds. For two days, the marketplace features stalls selling clothes, cosmetics, winter wear, decorative items and glassware. The giant swings set up at the N.I. High School ground are proving to be a major attraction for children and families. Temples in Deulwadi, New Popud, Pandive, Chirner, Uran Police Station and Nhava Sheva Police Station areas have been beautifully decorated for the occasion.

The three-day festival in Chirner includes the Dindi procession on Day 1, the main Datta Jayanti celebration on Day 2 and Parayan on Day 3. Police officials said, “Adequate security measures are in place to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration for all devotees.”

Meanwhile, Kharghar is also preparing for its own Datta Jayanti observance. Devotees of Datta Gagangiri Maharaj will participate in morning aarti, abhishek, a traditional procession, a 3 p.m. spiritual discourse and a flute concert later in the evening.

“We are expecting a large turnout from the Kharghar community. The response every year has been very encouraging,” organisers said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/