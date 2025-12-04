Mumbai News: Minister Nitesh Rane Asks MMRDA To Withdraw Extra Development Charges, Reduce Lease Rent For Maritime Board HQ Project At BKC

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, Dec 04: Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to withdraw the extended development charges and reduce the lease rent imposed in connection with the construction of the Maharashtra Maritime Board’s proposed office building at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Rane said the additional charges had created unnecessary financial burden on the project and must be reconsidered in the interest of maritime development in the state.

Decision Taken At Review Meeting In Mantralaya

The directives were issued during a review meeting held at Mantralaya regarding various ongoing matters of the Fisheries and Ports Department. Additional Chief Secretary for Transport and Ports Sanjay Sethi, MMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Maharashtra Maritime Board CEO Pradeep P., Chief Port Officer Captain Praveen Khara and other senior officials were present.

📍०४ डिसेंबर २०२५ | मंत्रालय, मुंबई



महाराष्ट्र प्रादेशिक नियोजन व नगर रचना अधिनियम, १९६६ अंतर्गत १३ ग्रोथ सेंटरमध्ये समाविष्ट झालेल्या अतिरिक्त गावांच्या क्षेत्राकरिता व नवीन ६ ग्रोथ सेंटरकरिता महाराष्ट्र राज्य रस्ते विकास महामंडळची अधिनियम ४० (१) नुसार विशेष नियोजन प्राधिकरण… pic.twitter.com/bgOBw5YCJ2 — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) December 4, 2025

Charges Escalating BKC Office Project Cost

During the meeting, officials discussed pending issues related to Plot No. 47 in G-block of BKC, where the proposed head office of the Maharashtra Maritime Board is planned. Representatives highlighted that the charges levied by MMRDA, including rental fees, had significantly escalated project costs, delaying progress.

Taking note of the concern, Rane emphasized that the project holds strategic importance for the state's maritime sector and must not be hindered by avoidable administrative or financial obstacles.

Rane Pushes For Faster Maritime Development

Rane asserted that the development of coastal and maritime infrastructure is crucial for Maharashtra's economic and strategic growth, and therefore, all necessary administrative support must be ensured to expedite the project.

Regional Planning & Village Transfer Discussed

The meeting also reviewed matters related to highly sensitive villages covered under 13 regional planning committees notified under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

Discussions were held regarding the exclusion of 9+7 villages from the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Maritime Board's Special Planning Authority and their transfer to the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation under the newly formed six regional committees.

Officials will now prepare the revised proposal for further administrative approval.

