Maharashtra News: JNPT-Bound Goods Train Derails Near Panvel; Mumbai–Goa Route Disrupted, No Casualties

Goods train trolley derails near Panvel station; rail movement on Mumbai–Goa corridor briefly affected | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 04: A goods train derailed near Panvel railway station in Raigad district on Thursday afternoon, disrupting movement on the busy Mumbai–Goa corridor, a Central Railway (CR) official said. No injuries were reported.

Incident At 12:28 PM, Coach Re-Railed Within An Hour

The incident took place at 12:28 pm at a crossing point near Platform No. 5, where one trolley of a wagon bound for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) derailed, the official added. According to the CR official, the derailed trolley was re-railed at 1:25 pm, and the first train passed the site at 1:32 pm.

Container Train From Secunderabad To JNPT Affected

A trolley of the Sanathnagar (Secunderabad)–JNPT goods (container) train went off the tracks at a crossing point. Any derailment in the Panvel–Kalamboli section is considered an operational setback, as Panvel Junction is a crucial interchange for several railway lines.

Also Watch:

Mumbai–Goa, Panvel–Karjat Traffic Hit

Train operations on the Mumbai–Goa and Mumbai–Panvel–Karjat routes were impacted as a result of the derailment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/