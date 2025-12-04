 'Welcome To Switzerland': Mumbai's Malad Air Quality Display Board Shows PM 2.5 Reading of ‘2’, Residents Doubt Accuracy; VIDEO
A viral video shows a Mumbai resident questioning an air quality monitor near a Malad West construction site after it displayed a PM 2.5 reading of “2”. The clip prompted widespread debate, with some users dismissing the reading as inaccurate and others suggesting anti-smog guns may have reduced dust levels. The incident renewed calls for greater transparency from the BMC.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
A video recorded near a construction zone in Malad West, close to Orlem Church, has triggered a wave of discussion online after the air quality display at the site allegedly showed a PM 2.5 reading of just “2”. The clip, posted by infobazzarnet on social media, has raised doubts about the accuracy of real-time pollution monitors across Mumbai.

‘Better Than Switzerland,’ Says Resident

In the video, the Mumbai resident expresses disbelief as he stands between active construction sites. “The PM 2.5 reading here is 2… That is better than a Switzerland reading. So, welcome to Switzerland guys!” he says, questioning how such an unusually low number is possible in the midst of heavy dust generating work. He adds that a site officer informed him the display is operated by the BMC and not by contractors.

Users Doubt Accuracy of Readings

The clip quickly gained traction, with many social media users insisting the numbers were “clearly inaccurate”. They argued that readings as low as 2 are associated with some of the cleanest air globally and highly unlikely for a construction dense stretch in Malad. Several questioned whether the sensors were calibrated or maintained properly.

Calls for Accountability and Transparency

The video has revived concerns over the reliability of pollution monitors in Mumbai. Many have urged the BMC to clarify how the displays are maintained and inspected, especially around construction hotspots where air quality typically deteriorates. Environmental activists stressed that inaccurate readings undermine public trust and hinder efforts to track and address pollution levels in the city.

