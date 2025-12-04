CFTI Launches ‘Cup Of Care’ To Improve Menstrual Hygiene In Rural Raigad | Representational Image

The Centre For Transforming India (CFTI), a leading non-profit working on grassroots rural development, has launched a new initiative titled - The Cup of Care to improve menstrual hygiene among low-income, middle-aged women in Raigad district.

The campaign focuses on distributing affordable, eco-friendly menstrual cups and driving awareness to eliminate menstrual poverty in rural communities.

According to CFTI, menstrual hygiene remains a severe challenge in Maharashtra, where 42% of women continue to rely on unhygienic practices. The situation is stated to be far worse in states like Uttar Pradesh (69.4%), Bihar (67.5%) and Madhya Pradesh (64.8%). The high cost of sanitary pads and limited access to clean sanitation facilities in rural regions further deepen the crisis.

The organization highlighted that menstrual cups, free of GST and made from medically tested silicone offer 12 hours of leak-proof protection, lowering risks of rashes and infections. They are particularly beneficial for women working in agriculture and informal sectors who often lack access to toilets during the day. The shift also supports environmental sustainability, as India generates over 113,000 tonnes of sanitary napkin waste annually, much of it unmanaged in rural areas.

CFTI’s integrated approach under the campaign aims to tackle affordability, health, education, sustainability, and rural infrastructural challenges through a single program.

Speaking about the initiative, Amit Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, CFTI, said:

“At CFTI, we believe true transformation begins with giving women the dignity and freedom they deserve. ‘The Cup of Care’ is not just a menstrual hygiene campaign; it is a movement towards long-term empowerment, sustainability, and change. Our mission is to reach every village that still struggles and ensure that no woman in India has to compromise her health because of financial constraints.”

He added that this campaign marks the beginning of a national effort, urging citizens, corporates and policymakers to support the movement. “It is the beginning of a behavioural and social transformation that will help women regain agency, dignity and confidence,” he said.

The campaign aims to normalize conversations around menstruation, promote eco-friendly choices and empower women to adopt long-term solutions.

