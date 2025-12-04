City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals

Karthika Deepam at a Matunga temple |

Mumbai: Karthika Deepam, the 'festival of lights' observed especially by Tamilians, was celebrated in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

The festival is celebrated on the first full moon day, or poornima, of the Tamil month of Karthigai which coincides with kartika nakshatra. This corresponds to the Gregorian months of November or December. It is one of the oldest and most sacred festivals celebrated all over India, especially in Tamil Nadu. The festival is linked to legends associated with Lord Shiva and his son, Lord Karthikeya, also called Murugan in Tamil Nadu.

In Mumbai temples and homes were lit with rows of lamps and ladies attired in festival attire visited temples to pray to Lord Shiva and Lord Karthikeya to ward off evil forces and bring happiness to the family. The oil lamps are considered auspicious symbols in Hinduism and are believed to ward off evil forces, and usher in prosperity and joy.

This year, the festival was observed between December 3 and 4.

