Maharashtra Makes Munde Accident Assistance Scheme Fully Digital For Farmers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has now made the 'Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Suraksha Sanugrah Yojana' completely digital, allowing farmers and beneficiaries to apply online through the MahaDBT portal and receive financial assistance more quickly. Announcing the development, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said the move aims to ensure timely support for farmers and families affected by farm-related accidents.

The scheme, launched on April 19, 2023, provides financial aid to farmers who suffer fatal or disabling accidents while engaged in agricultural activities. Under the scheme, Rs 2 lakh is granted in case of accidental death, while Rs 1 lakh is offered if a farmer loses one eye or a limb resulting in permanent disability.

Until now, applications for the scheme were accepted offline through the Taluka Agriculture Office, often causing delays due to document errors or processing backlogs. Minister Bharane said moving the system online will eliminate such hurdles and make the process efficient and transparent.

Beneficiaries can now apply from home, track application status online, and receive SMS alerts if corrections are needed. Verified applications will be reviewed by the Taluka Agriculture Officer and later approved by a committee chaired by the Tehsildar. Once cleared, the assistance amount will be deposited directly into the beneficiary’s bank account through DBT.

For the year 2025–26, the state has allocated Rs 120 crore for the scheme. So far, Rs 88.19 crore has already been disbursed to 4,359 farmers.

Minister Bharane said the digital shift will make the system faster, farmer-friendly, and corruption-free, ensuring support reaches those in need without delay.

