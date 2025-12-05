 Maharashtra Govt Transfers AMC Amit Saini Following Scam Allegations
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:10 AM IST
Maharashtra Govt Transfers AMC Amit Saini Following Scam Allegations | Representative Image

Mumbai: Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Saini was abruptly transferred by the state government on Thursday, just 20 months after his appointment in March 2024. He will be succeeded by Avinash Dhakane, the Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. Saini had come under scrutiny after activist Anil Galgali and city BJP chief Ameet Satam alleged a cash-for-transfer scam within the civic body.

In October, Satam, in a letter to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, alleged the existence of a transfer scam and urged him to immediately initiate an inquiry and take action to protect the credit and image of the BMC.

Galgali demanded that the ongoing "transfer market" be immediately stopped, that all transfers made in the past six months be put on hold, and that an independent and transparent committee be formed to oversee future transfers to ensure fairness and accountability.

Following these complaints, Gagrani stayed the transfers of over 160 engineers across various departments. The issue was also raised in the monsoon assembly session. However, Saini was not available for comment.

