Youth In Vikhroli Trapped In Drug Menace? Drug Mafia Allegedly Attacks Locals Trying To Stop Peddling

Photo: @SpeakOut16

Mumbai: A shocking allegation has sparked panic in Vikhroli (East) after political functionaries claimed that a network of alleged drug peddlers has trapped school and college students, many of them minors into drug addiction. According to the claims, those who attempt to complain or stop drug peddling activities are assaulted and threatened with death by the local drug mafia, which reportedly includes both men and women. A video showing members of this group entering a police station and issuing threats in front of police officers has also gone viral on social media.

According to sources, Jaspaal Singh, a friend of Sardar Gurujyot Singh, Youth Wing District President of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), approached him two days ago at his Mulund office. Jaspaal claimed that his nephew, a resident of Vikhroli (East), had become addicted to drugs and had begun assaulting his own mother under the influence. He requested Gurujyot Singh's intervention to help rescue him from the addiction.

Gurujyot Singh, along with his workers and local office-bearers, visited Tagore Nagar Group No. 1 in Vikhroli to meet the boy. Upon questioning him, the boy revealed the alleged source of the drugs an area near Ruby Hospital in Tagore Nagar. Singh and his team accompanied the boy to the location, where they allegedly spotted three individuals selling drug packets openly.

The team detained the three individuals and recovered several packets of what is suspected to be drugs. One of them identified himself as Mohsin. Singh immediately called the police emergency number (100). While this was underway, a man known as Tasu and his wife, Hina, arrived at the spot. They allegedly assaulted Singh, hurled abuses, and threatened him, saying, “If anything happens to my brother Mohsin, I will kill you.” Two of the suspects managed to flee during the chaos.

The Vikhroli police soon arrived and took all individuals to the police station. However, once inside the station, the situation escalated further. Hina reportedly called several women to gather at the station. Around 15–20 women arrived and allegedly attempted to pressure the police into releasing Mohsin, while also issuing death threats to Gurujyot Singh. The incident was captured on video.

Singh handed over the seized packets to the police. Meanwhile, the accused group has counter-alleged that they were not selling drugs and that the packets were planted by Singh himself, a claim under police investigation.

DCP (Zone 7) Rakesh Ola confirmed that the incident occurred recently and that the investigation is ongoing.

Attempts to contact Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Dr. Mahesh Patil for comment went unanswered.

Case Registered for Creating Ruckus at the Police Station

On December 2, at around 11:46 a.m., individuals involved in the earlier dispute arrived at the Vikhroli Police Station. According to the FIR, Hina Tasveer Qureshi, 34, Shabana Kasim Shaikh, 28, and several other women verbally abused police personnel. Hina allegedly pushed a woman constable, then threw herself to the ground and began shouting to create chaos. Other women allegedly obstructed police officers from performing their duties by arguing loudly and engaging in physical confrontation.

A case has been registered against Hina Tasveer Qureshi, Shabana Kasim Shaikh, and several unidentified women under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/